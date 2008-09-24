Conventional wisdom holds that when Iran’s supreme leader says, “Jump,” millions of Shiites, from the Beirut slums to the Saudi oilfields, ask, “How high?” But a recent meeting in Baghdad between a wealthy Lebanese Sunni politician and an ascetic Shiite theologian twice his age suggests that there is a move afoot to empower Shiite voters throughout the Middle East to cast ballots according to their conscience, not according to the marching orders from Tehran. If that trend gains traction, it could fundamentally alter the political landscape of the region.

In July, a representative of the preeminent Iraqi Shiite religious figure Grand Ayatollah Seyyid Ali Sistani issued a statement expressing the cleric’s views on the impending Iraqi elections. Unlike the 2005 national elections--when Sistani endorsed a single Shiite slate known as the United Iraqi Alliance, handpicked the members of the candidate selection committee, and served as the spiritual figurehead of the list--Sistani’s aide opined that in 2009, Iraqi Shiites needn’t vote for an artificially unified list dominated by Iranian-allied parties. Instead, he said, Shiites should cast their ballots for parties who field the best candidates offering the best policies.

Sistani’s support for political pluralism among the Shiite community amounts to a decision to sacrifice his own political power in order to break Iran’s hegemony over Iraqi Shi’ites. It’s a courageous decision for Sistani, given that other high-profile moderate Shiite clerics, such as Abdul Majid Khoei, have in recent years been killed in Iraq by Iranian surrogates. His shift may be related to the improved security situation, in which sectarian unity is no longer fundamentally necessary to ensure the Shiite community’s security. Or perhaps Sistani’s change in tact suggests a better appreciation of the pernicious role Iran has been playing in Iraqi politics. In any event, Sistani’s new position represents a clear decision to counter Iranian influence in Iraq.

It appears to be a lesson not lost on other Arabs. Lebanon’s embattled ruling coalition, a pro-Western bloc dubbed the March 14 group, seems to have picked up the same message.