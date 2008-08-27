Not To Be Forgotten

When Tammy Duckworth takes the stage tonight for the DNC tribute to veterans, she’ll be representing not only veterans of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, but also those from peacetime and all of America’s conflicts. Duckworth is an Iraq War double amputee from Illinois who in 2006 made a spirited but unsuccessful bid for Congress and is currently director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs. The theme for the day is “Securing America’s Future,” and Duckworth joins a roster of heavyweight Democratic voices speaking that day, Bill Clinton and V.P. nominee Joe Biden among them.

During the vets tribute we are certain to see a video featuring injured service members going through arduous rehab, homecoming shots of reunited families, and photos from Obama’s recent Middle East trip highlighting his rapport with soldiers. Vets don’t want or need this video, or even a “tribute.” In the military they call this a Dog and Pony Show: You shine the brass, mow the lawns, and paint the rocks for the general’s drive-by--but nothing changes. The Democrats want to prove to vets that things have changed, that their guy can be an effective Commander-in-Chief, that they can be the party of the fighting man and woman. It can be done. But it will take more than trotting vets in front of a convention hall full of delegates wearing funny hats and sunglasses.

For me, the Max Cleland et al vets rollout in 2004 had the feel-good vibe of a funeral for a disliked uncle: Everyone showed up and most of them were uncomfortable. Like most minority groups, veterans shun attention and want only to be allowed to work hard and succeed. Being a veteran myself, I loathe the tag. Vets don’t want to be called out as exceptional and deserving of praise or preferential treatment simply for doing a job they signed up for. When injured or in dire straits, they expect assistance for the service they gave their country.

Tonight, I’d like to hear a fierce commitment to VA funding and long-term care. Democrats have recently outshone Republicans in this realm--the Jim Webb overhaul of education benefits has tremendous potential to change lives in the same way the GI Bill did after World War II--and they now have a chance to cement support from a group that has historically been aligned with the Republicans.