24 Hours Of Fox News

With precious little time remaining until the election, last week I sat down to watch as much Fox News as I reasonably could over a 24-hour period. As one might expect with Barack Obama so close to the presidency, the channel is in full nuclear meltdown mode; I was afraid the stench of desperation would waft out of the television set and into my studio apartment. Fox is going ballistic for good reason: These days, absolutely nothing is going right--in both declensions of the word. The paroxysms I witnessed hinted at an answer to a critical question: What will the opposition media look like during an Obama administration?

In this hour of GOP discontent, a split has occurred in the American right. It roughly looks like this: One group of conservative intellectuals--David Frum and David Brooks come to mind--has argued that the Republican Party is out of step with the country and unwilling to advocate an agenda for middle-class Americans. For its troubles, this faction has been attacked by the likes of Rush Limbaugh, who accuses Barack Obama of fomenting racism and lately seems to exist, along with his 20 million listeners, in his own universe. Limbaugh and his ilk (Andrew McCarthy and Mark Steyn on National Review's The Corner, radio host Mark Levin, and others) think the Republicans have run a weak campaign, and need to exhibit more anger and aggression in their confrontations with Democrats and the media. (Signs of clique membership: adoring Sarah Palin; cursing McCain for not bringing up Jeremiah Wright.)

As the right's main television outlet, Fox News's role in this debate--which is certain to become more heated after Tuesday--will heavily influence conservatism's next four years. And if my marathon watching session is any indication, Fox has chosen its side in the conservative civil war. Not so much partisan as simply angry, Fox looks to be cocooning itself: Boosting McCain's policies and character has taken a backseat to chronicling the obsessions of right-wing talk radio and blogs. (This is the crucial difference between Fox and MSNBC, which is remarkably good at staying on Obama's message.) To watch the channel in the final days of Decision 2008 is to enter a world where ACORN, media bias, Obama's campaign financing, and Fox News itself are the central storylines of the election. Once the network of optimistic, flag-waving jingoism, Fox has become a beacon of sky-is-falling fury.

My Fox watching began with cable's highest-rated news program, "The O'Reilly Factor." On this night, the subject of Bill O'Reilly's "Talking Points Memo," his nightly address on an issue he deems important, was media bias and Fox News. The rest of the press was in the tank for Obama, O'Reilly argued, and because FNC was treating the candidates fairly and evenhandedly, the Obama campaign and various liberal commentators were out for blood. McCain went almost unmentioned. His first guest was Fox morning anchor Megyn Kelly, who defended herself and her network regarding the abrasive interview she conducted with Obama aide Bill Burton the day before. After the topic reached a point of diminishing returns, two equally urgent issues presented themselves: a California resident's decision to hang a Sarah Palin dummy by a noose (grave head-shaking all around) and efforts by homeless people in Ohio to register to vote (the nerve!). The show progressed, with O'Reilly mentioning the economy only as an excuse to bash Barney Frank (for running a campaign ad bashing O'Reilly and Fox). Then it was time for another whole segment on Fox News's fairness and the liberal media's bias.