But, nonetheless, the Congo hasn't been this hopeful since the1960s. And the credit goes to an intriguing coalition of Europeanmoney, African diplomacy, South Asian muscle, and U.N. expertise.Although U.N. formulas require the United States and Japan to foota significant share of any peacekeeping bill, it was mostly theEuropeans who financed the elections. South Africa and Angolapressured Kabila and Bemba to respect the results. South Asiantroops kept the peace.

As the United States grows allergic to nation-building in the wakeof Iraq, some combination of these forces might be the world's besthope for nursing broken nations back to health. While Europeans aremore reluctant to wage war than Americans, they are often moreinclined to help keep the peace. In fact, the European Union isdeveloping a 60,000-person rapid-reaction force largely for thatpurpose. South Asia has become the world's largest source ofpeacekeepers, and the numbers could grow as India flexes itsinternational muscle.

Then there's the United Nations itself--which, while often mocked inthe United States (sometimes deservedly), has become the foremostrepository of peacekeeping expertise in the world. As rand's JamesDobbins has pointed out, both the United States and the UnitedNations did a lot of postwar stabilization in the '90s. But, whilethe Bush administration essentially discarded that knowledge andstarted from scratch in Afghanistan and Iraq, the United Nationsnow has a cadre of officials with extensive nation-buildingexperience. Of course, Turtle Bay can't overthrow governments. But,when it comes to ushering post-conflict societies toward democracyand peace, as Dobbins notes, the United Nations actually has abetter record than the United States.

Looking at the post-Iraq world, two realities jump out. In theUnited States, nation-building will be a dirty word. And, acrossthe globe, nation-building will remain desperately necessary. AsOxford University's Paul Collier and Anke Hoeffler have shown,peacekeeping is the most cost-effective way to prevent a countryfrom sliding back into chaos. Indeed, the rise of internationalpeacekeeping deserves significant credit for the decline in civiliandeaths since the end of the cold war.

If the United States no longer has much appetite for such endeavors,we should at least support those who do. Largely as a result of theCongo, U.N. peacekeeping costs have shot up, and it is easy toimagine the United States trying to rein them in. We should doexactly the reverse. To consolidate its fledgling democracy, theCongo actually needs more blue helmets--and we should help pay forthem. The United States goes through missionary phases andantimissionary phases, but, in the end, this isn't really about us.The important thing isn't who saves countries like the Congo; it isthat they get saved.

By Peter Beinart