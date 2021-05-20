The Sport Of Lowbrows

Not much less than a hundred years ago a certain baseball game played somewhere in these United States resulted in a score of 211 to 189. A great deal has happened to the great national pastime since then. It has, of course, become a highly efficient business, paying huge salaries, and earning enormous profits. It still lives--dollar for dollar, it is stronger than ever, in spite of several scandals, in spite of the commercialism that saddens local patriotism by swapping the players around as if they were second-hand automobiles. But it is no longer the big American sport. Others are coming along to challenge its supremacy, and the difference between these new sports and good old baseball is largely a difference of class.

Before the War, no general sporting periodical would have thought of omitting baseball from its columns. Today a certain luxurious monthly--so far as we know, the only all-round American sporting monthly--expressly printed on glossy paper, filled with learned articles and excellent pictures, is by choice completely silent on the subject of baseball. On the other hand, most newspapers give baseball an entire page or even more throughout the season. In the theater, you will notice that jokes about baseball are understood and laughed at in the balconies, but not downstairs. The downstairs crowd buys seats for $3.30 or more, the balconies pay half as much. Downstairs plays golf or tennis, and wouldn't understand a baseball joke, nor would the balconies appreciate humor about golf or tennis. Some years ago, when baseball was in favor with all classes, this would not have been the case. The line has been drawn. Baseball has become definitely a low-brow sport. The college-bred and those above a certain financial status don't play it, don't want to see it, and aren't interested in hearing about it.

Baseball was always to some extent a vicarious sport. At one time every American boy played it--it was often the only game he ever played. But as he grew up and went to work he stopped playing, and his part in the game was continued from a hot, enthusiastic seat in the grandstand. And, of course, today a vast majority of the huge mobs in the ballparks of big cities have hardly ever played the game at all. And for every man who goes to the game, there are ten who stay at home and read about it in the sporting columns. The motion of their eyes from left to right on a line of fine print is as near as they come to athletics.