On Saturday, Norman Mailer, a larger-than-life American literary figure, passed away from kidney failure. Below, a collection of some of The New Republic’s writing on Mailer--with a few notes from the pugilistic author himself.

In 1959, Mailer wrote to TNR, complaining that his opinion of Truman Capote's literary talent has been mischaracterized--but admitting that the error was due to him expressing himself incoherently during an appearance on the TV show "Open End."

Joseph Epstein labelled Mailer "The Literary Man's Cassius Clay" in 1965, chanting "I am the Greatest!" without having ever really earned the title.

John Wain was happily reminded that Mailer is more than a simple “stunt-merchant” in a piece from 1966.