When Donald Maclean was about to be unmasked in 1951 as a spy who had passed atomic information to the Russians, Philby sent Burgess from Washington to London to warn Maclean of the danger. Together, Burgess and Maclean escaped from England on the night channel steamer for France and vanished, surfacing in Moscow five years later. Philby was summoned home, but Harold Macmillan personally and publicly cleared him of charges, raised in the House of Commons, that Philby was the "third man" who had warned the missing diplomats. Then in 1956, M.I.6 approached the London Observer and got Philby--who was ostensibly no longer a British agent--a job as Middle East correspondent. Seven years later, Philby fled Beirut for Moscow; the British government conceded that he was, after all, what he now says he was, and that he had warned Burgess and Maclean.

All of this was known and had been published when the Sunday Times of London set its talented Insight team to work on the story last year. Group journalism turned up a wealth of new detail, and one very important new fact: that Philby had headed M.L6's counterespionage operations against the Soviet Union. Thus, from within the citadel of British intelligence, Philby was not only revealing its secrets to Moscow, he could also give the Soviets a choice of what M.L6 operations might harmlessly be mounted against them. The furor touched off by the Sunday Times series was rather a pseudo-event. Lord Thomson's paper had focused international attention on a case, the main points of which were already well known, and in which the most recent major development - Philby's defection--had taken place five years earlier. Newspaper accounts and books that followed do not fill in the crucial gaps. What made him do what he did is as much a mystery as ever.

In The Philby Conspiracy, however, Bruce Page, David Leitch and Phillip Knightley of the Sunday Times team have produced a superbly readable account. The book is far better than the newspaper series, which had been written under pressure of the Fleet Street circulation war. The authors underline the central fact that Philby was able to rise high within the M.I.6 citadel, and nearly destroy it, because he was born to the Establishment, which could not accept the idea that one of its members would sell his old school tie. In a perceptive introduction, John le Carre draws an apt parallel with that other British scandal, the Profumo case: "'This Club does not elect liars, therefore Profumo is not a liar; this Club does not elect traitors, therefore Kim is not a traitor.' This Establishment is a self-proving proposition."

The weak spots in The Philby Conspiracy arise from an unfortunate attempt to paper over the missing pieces and ambiguities. For example, the moment Burgess set foot on the night boat to St. Malo in 1951, Philby was in deep trouble; he had, after all, been Burgess' landlord in Washington. Why then was he publicly cleared by Macmillan in 1955? Why did M.L6 place Philby with the Observer a year later?

Above all, what was Philby's status in Beirut? Was he an M.L6 agent in any real sense, or, as is much more likely, was he live bait in the trap that M.I.6 hoped to set for the Russians? And if so, did he know he was the mouse in the trap?