is a senior fellow at The Century Foundation and the author of AllTogether Now: Creating Middle-Class Schools through Public SchoolChoice. This article is adapted from a Century Foundation ideabrief, "A New Way on School Integration."

For decades, conservatives have been waiting for the moment when theSupreme Court would act decisively to curtail the use of race ineducation. With Justice Samuel Alito having replaced Sandra DayO'Connor, that moment may finally have arrived.

This week, the Court heard arguments in a pair of cases pittingwhite parents against school districts in Seattle, Washington, andLouisville, Kentucky, which use race as a factor in determiningwhich schools children attend. The parents claim that this violatesthe proposition in Brown v. Board of Education that students shouldnot be treated differently because of skin color. Advocates of theschool policies, including civil rights groups, say that, underBrown, schools have a right to consider race because integrationimproves academic achievement and fosters better relations betweenraces. In Grutter v. Bollinger (2003), the Court upheld the use ofrace to promote diversity in higher education; but conservativesbelieve that, with Alito as a potential fifth vote, it may reversecourse. This would affect hundreds of school districts thatcurrently have racial integration plans similar to those of Seattleand Louisville and may also have implications for affirmativeaction at selective colleges and universities.

If the Court decides that schools can no longer take race intoconsideration, those who care about social justice will need tofind another way to promote equal educational opportunity. Luckily,roughly 40 school districts have been trying a newapproach--income-based school integration. Because of the overlapbetween race and economic status, this policy produces a healthyamount of racial diversity. At the same time, even opponents ofusing race in student assignment concede that using socioeconomicstatus is perfectly legal. Moreover, socioeconomic integrationprovides an even more powerful lever for raising achievement.