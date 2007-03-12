As Hugo Chávez took the stage in Buenos Aires last Friday evening, speaking at a rally to protest President Bush's arrival in neighboring Uruguay, Venezuela's blustering president was all smiles. "Hi, what's up?" he asked the crowd at the rickety Ferro Carril Oeste soccer stadium in central Buenos Aires. He had reason to be cheerful. Just a few months ago, his relationship with Néstor Kirchner, Argentina's left-wing president, seemed to be on the skids. In September, Kirchner traveled to New York to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, a symbolic overture to American business interests. Two months later, Kirchner gave an Argentine judge the go-ahead to indict eight former Iranian government officials who were suspected of involvement in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires--a move that ingratiated him to Washington but rankled Caracas, a staunch ally of Tehran. Argentina is by far Chávez's largest, richest, and most powerful ally, and losing any ground to the United States would be a major setback in his project to export the "Bolivarian revolution" across Latin America.

But here he was, on a stage fit for a rock star, on Argentine soil, addressing an estimated 30,000 spectators. He had spent the morning with Kirchner and his wife, signing financial agreements and posing for photos. Now, he was poised to steal the spotlight away from Bush, the man he calls "Mr. Danger," whose own trip through Latin America was aimed at countering Chávez 's influence.

Like the American press, Chávez likes to portray his feud with Bush as a struggle for Latin America's hearts and minds. To demonstrate his hold on the masses to the dozens of reporters buzzing around the press pen, he deployed call-and-response oratory with the crowd. Responding to Bush's recent comparison of the South American liberator Simón Bolívar with America's own founding fathers, Chávez slogged through an account of two centuries of yanqui perfidy, starting with "Jorge Washington's" slave-owning and even covering America's 1810 annexation of the short-lived independent Republic of West Florida. "So Bush is a son of Bolívar?" he concluded, triumphantly, flailing his arms robotically. "He's a son of a ..." The crowd, whose most attentive members had clearly lost interest by the Mexican-American War, snapped to attention. "Whore!" they screamed back in unison, completing the Spanish language's signature insult. "I didn't say that word," Chávez grinned.

Such momentary enthusiasm surely earned Chávez the headlines he was seeking. But the entire rally was a trumped-up media spectacle. Most of his applause lines drew a limp reaction--because much of the crowd may not have even known who he was. The $200,000 Venezuela paid Argentina to stage the event was more than enough to rent warm bodies to fill the seats. One Buenos Aires province official, Emilio Pérsico, said that he alone had brought 10,000 people to the rally, a third of the estimated total. Judging by the nature of the crowd in the first few rows, he may not have been exaggerating. "We come to all of these rallies," said Máximo Marco, a 30-year-old street junk collector who was missing his front teeth. He cited the food (a traditional Argentine sausage sandwich and a soda are typical) and ten pesos (less than $3) as his principal motivations for attendance.