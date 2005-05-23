Sneaking Into the Flying Circus: How the Media Turn Our Presidential Campaigns Into Freak Shows

By Alexandra Pelosi

(Free Press, 320 pp., $33.25)

Click here to buy this book

Early on in her coverage of the 2004 primary race for the Democratic presidential nomination, Alexandra Pelosi, the documentarian and daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, encountered an enterprising autograph collector at the Iowa State Fair. For several days the man returned to the fairgrounds, waiting patiently as the presidential wannabes scarfed down fried food, petted barnyard animals, and admired butter sculptures. Whenever there was a respite from the photo ops, the man would make his move; eventually he collected eight signatures from each of the candidates. At first, Pelosi sneered at his efforts. After all, having spent a few months on the trail, she'd already figured out which candidates would become also-rans. Who will want the autographs of the losers? And then it hits her: Her film footage of Bob Graham, her dutiful (and fond) notes on Joe Lieberman, her wry observations about Howard Dean--those too will be worthless, and soon. Life on the campaign trail is relentless and, Pelosi bemoans, "the value is so temporary."

Pelosi should have stuck with her intuition. Instead, she's treated us to Sneaking Into the Flying Circus, a book about "all of the losers" nearly a year after most of them lost. In attempt to make the book more than a simple retelling of campaign memories--Joementum, anyone?--Pelosi imposes a thesis on her anecdotes. The media and politicians, she asserts, are "stuck in this dysfunctional relationship." Two presidential campaigns have shown Pelosi "the dirty extent to which corporate media is in bed with the candidates," as well as the "bad blood" between those seeking office and those seeking a story. And get this: "In a presidential campaign, the stories are all about the horse race." None of this is untrue, of course, but none of it is new either. Pelosi has attempted to make mostly expired information relevant again by sheltering it under the evergreen conflict between the press and the political establishment.

This is not to say that Pelosi doesn't have a few devastatingly funny things to say. Her tales of adolescent sniping among the press pool make you long for the genteel company of a middle-school cafeteria. The New York Times--its reporters, its prestige, its aura of intimidation--provides Pelosi countless opportunities for deadpan asides. "One day, in front of all the other reporters," she writes, "Senator Kerry complimented the Times reporter four times." Another time, at one of Howard Dean's earliest appearances in a tony Manhattan brownstone, Pelosi attempts to guide the conversation away from Mayor Bloomberg's love life in order to find out what the moneyed class thinks of this doctor from Vermont. "We have to wait and see what The New York Times has to say about him," one socialite tells her.