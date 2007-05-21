Cambridge Diarist: Taking the Bait

A FEW YEARS ago, I barely knew the name Norman Finkelstein. I was vaguely aware of his screed, The Holocaust Industry, which argued that Jews “fabricated” their victimhood. I had heard of his comparisons of Israel to Nazi Germany. (“[I] can’t imagine why Israel’s apologists ... would be offended by a comparison with the Gestapo,” he once wrote.) And I had caught wind that neo-Nazi Holocaust-deniers like Ernst Zundel, now in an Austrian prison, praised him for “making three-fourths of our argument—and making it effectively.” But I certainly never imagined meeting such a person.

LIKE DAVID DUKE, who is now teaching in the Ukraine, Finkelstein is a failed academic. By his own account, he has been fired by “every school in New York,” including Brooklyn College and NYU. One of his former department chairs attributed Finkelstein's firing to “incompetence,” “mental instability,” and “abuse” of students with different politics from his own. That may help explain why he accepted a job at DePaul, a school Finkelstein describes as “a third-rate Catholic University.” With a political science department known as hard left, Finkelstein finally saw a path toward tenure—a sorry possibility now being debated, and one that I may have inadvertently helped along.

WHILE I WAS touring in 2003 for my book The Case for Israel, I was invited by Amy Goodman of Democracy Now to debate Noam Chomsky. I agreed, but, when I showed up, it was Finkelstein in the studio. “Chomsky couldn't make it, so we have a substitute,” Goodman said. Unbelievably, Finkelstein’s performance sunk well below Chomskian standards of honesty. He accused me of not having written or “read” my own book, which he implied was written by Israeli agents. For good measure, he also accused me of plagiarizing it from a 1984 book written by Joan Peters. (His absurd accusation was that I found quotes from Mark Twain and others in Peters’s book and attributed them to the original authors rather than to Peters.) Finkelstein knew that, as an academic, I would have to rebut these charges. I asked Harvard to investigate them, which it did and dismissed. Yet Finkelstein continued to repeat his lies—and I kept responding.

NOW FINKELSTEIN could say that we were in a feud—a charge that, in retrospect, clearly served his purposes. He published an article in the online newsletter Counterpunch titled “Should Alan Dershowitz Target Himself for Assassination?” An accompanying cartoon portrayed me as masturbating while viewing images of dead Lebanese civilians on a TV set labeled “ISRAEL