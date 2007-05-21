Cambridge Diarist: Taking the Bait

SHOULD I HAVE TAKEN his bait? Well, I responded and handed him a crucial argument: Finkelstein could then use our feud to argue that “outside interference” had denied him tenure. His problems, of course, have nothing do with ignorant arguments (he accused Leon Uris of naming his Exodus protagonist Ari, “[a] diminutive of Aryan,” reflecting Israel’s “admiration” for Nazism) or overt anti-Semitism (he compared Jewish leaders to “stereotypes straight out of Der Sturmer”—the Nazi propaganda organ). In light of Finkelstein’s history of attacking Holocaust survivors—Elie Wiesel, he claims, lied about his background—it is not surprising that, when the Iranians convened a Holocaust-denial conference last year, they invited two Americans: David Duke and Norman Finkelstein. (Finkelstein backed out because of a disagreement over his allotted speaking time.)

IN OUR RECENT contretemps, I can say for a fact that I wasn’t provoked into attacking—I was invited. Specifically, the former chair of the DePaul political science department asked me to “point [him] to the clearest and most egregious instances of dishonesty on Finkelstein’s part.” I responded with evidence of Finkelstein’s history of making up quotes, citations, and facts. Despite this evidence, DePaul’s politicized political science department voted nine to three to recommend tenure. The dean, however, rejected its recommendation.

AND NOW, just as I could have predicted, Finkelstein screams “outside interference.” Naturally, when pressing this case, he presents thousands of signatures from outsiders demanding that the dean reverse his recommendation. He has now organized a “Finkelstein solidarity committee” and threatened a lawsuit. (I can’t wait to be called as a witness.) I’ve been a leading villain of this effort. Chomsky has accused me of launching a “jihad.” (I am not alone, it should be noted, in opposing Finkelstein’s tenure: The president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights argues, “Finkelstein lacked the requisites associated with academic excellence.”) Chomsky, referring to my involvement, complains that he had “never seen anything like it.” Well, I have. Back in the late ’70s, Chomsky, who was teaching at MIT, led his own jihad against Henry Kissinger when Columbia University considered offering him a position. Kissinger, of course, was a distinguished academic with a long record of publications, while Finkelstein writes unscholarly ad hominem screeds. But, for Chomsky, that distinction doesn't matter. In his eyes, hard-left politics are enough to qualify an academic as a “good scholar,” a term he has used to describe Ward Churchill (“little Eichmanns”), Robert Faurisson (a French Holocaust-denier), and Norman Finkelstein. Great company!