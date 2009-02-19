Good Shots

Last Thursday, three special masters in a federal “vaccine court” bluntly ruled that vaccines do not cause autism. Thousands of families with autistic children are thus not entitled to compensation from the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. Drawing on 5,000 pages of transcripts studded with academic footnotes and expert reports, these special masters made the right call.

One of my first forays in the internet badlands was a February 2008 HuffPo column titled “No, Vaccines aren’t behind the rise in autism.” That column harshly criticized the otherwise-enjoyable ABC series, “Eli Stone” for airing a thinly-disguised and quite misleading account of the thimerisol controversy. I’m still getting hostile emails for that one, but I stand behind what I wrote: Vaccines must be carefully regulated. Some vaccines have harmed specific children. Yet the alleged link between vaccines and the rising prevalence of diagnosed autism has been thoroughly debunked. There is simply no scientific debate here. I won’t recap the findings, but if you want more, check out the websites of the Institute of Medicine here, and the American Academy of Pediatrics here.

Alas, the same social currents that lead people to fear vaccines lead them to distrust the messengers and messages that might assuage these fears. Elaine Showalter's Hystories: Hysterical Epidemics and Modern Culture explained how unfounded beliefs spread through an interaction of families in pain, underlying cultural anxieties, charismatic issue advocates, and the media.

On one side, the vaccine-autism controversy features heart-wrenching testimony from parents such as Jenny McCarthy who faithfully took their child in for shots, only to witness the onset of autism following close behind. On the other side, the debate features…. Big Pharma. Need I say more? This issue taps into widespread distrust of the financial and cultural hegemony of scientific medicine. It touches our primeval fear of putting strange chemicals into our bodies in novel combinations to do strange things--all in the service of preventing diseases that, to all outward appearance, were eradicated in America in the “Leave it to Beaver” era.