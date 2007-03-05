Given the dismal progress in Iraq, some foreign policy experts have identified a softening of U.S. foreign policy. Talking to one's enemies is in; brinksmanship is out: We've struck a tentative agreement with North Korea over its nuclear program, we'll meet with Syria and Iran (in regional talks on Iraq), and the power of Dick Cheney--the dark and powerful force behind U.S. foreign policy--is giving way to the influence wielded by Condoleezza Rice. Like-minded hawks in the administration, such as Donald Rumsfeld and Paul Wolfowitz, are also gone, and former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton has been reduced to ranting like an unemployed blogger. "The State Department is once again running foreign policy," Anne-Marie Slaughter of Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School told USA Today.

But to suggest that Cheney and his ilk have been sidelined is not entirely right. The vice president is just being used more sparingly--and more effectively. Say what you want about his bull-in-a-china-shop style of diplomacy, but it has yielded results. When Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice visits the Middle East, she concludes her rounds of talks with open-ended promises to hold more rounds of talks and issues vaguely worded communiqués. When Cheney visits, you can almost hear a collective sigh of relief from the region's leaders after he boards Air Force Two. Contrary to New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof's advice to "encourage Dick Cheney to look pale in public [so] he can resign on health grounds," the White House should have him travel more often.

Take his visit last month to Pakistan. Cheney arrived unannounced to raise the ante if President Pervez Musharraf fails to rid Pakistan's unruly border regions of Taliban militants. As Michael Currie Schaffer pointed out last week, Cheney threatened to cut off aid (or, more appropriately, said the Democratic-led Congress would) and sparked suspicions that U.S. or NATO forces might even cross Pakistan's border and carry out raids of Taliban strongholds. Of course, the Pakistani president, fearful of being seen as an American stooge, bristled at being dressed down by the United States' second in command and released a curt statement: "Pakistan does not accept dictation from any side or any source." But, within hours of Cheney's surprise visit, the Taliban's third in command, Mullah Obaidullah Akhund, was apprehended--the first high-level arrest by Pakistani forces since 2001. Musharraf got the message.

Or consider Cheney's trip last November to Saudi Arabia, where he was summoned to talk about containing the threat of a regional conflict spiraling out from Iraq's sectarian violence (and Iran's rising influence). Within weeks after Cheney's visit, Riyadh announced plans to boost oil production (to bring down cost), a move some analysts say was aimed at Tehran. It's not clear what Cheney said to Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah, but he, too, got the message: Align yourself with the United States against Iran or else.