The TNR Q&A: Richard Price

In one passage, a character confronts the “lush life” led by his dead son Ike. The hipster crowd thinks he’s the second coming of cool, but to the father, "It's just Ike." How do you write both sides of that story?

That was the problem--the book takes [place over] two weeks. Somebody’s just lost their child to violence. We’re dealing with a deeply mentally ill person, who is in a fever state, and they’re not going to calm down for a very, very long time. For me to show him evolving in two weeks--that’s science fiction. I mean an autistic child has a better chance of being cured of autism by getting a big hug. That was one of the daunting things; I have to have a guy who is completely insane from beginning to end of this book. There’s no comfort for him, there’s no anything.

As I’m an OCD writer, I hung out with the Parents of Murdered Children, it’s a national organization. I hung out with the Queens chapter and the Brooklyn chapter and the Nassau country chapter, then I went to Kansas City where they had their national convention. And it’s like you can get some kind of injuries that never heal, all you can do is re-dress the wound. They never close up. I mean that’s what their lives are like. Their brains are, like, blown.

So what comes next for this book? It has been five years between your last novel and this one; will you take another break to do more film work? You have pages and pages of written dialogue--does Lush Life slide easily into a screenplay?

People have the false notion that if it’s visual and it has, like, good dialogue, it’s a natural for a movie. But movies are about entirely different things than books. Movies are about architecture. It’s about a pyramid. You have four characters and you have two hours, and they all have to converge at the apex of the thing. And they have to keep moving. Now I got a 450-page book there that I have to turn into a 120-page singing telegram. So no.

In terms of narrative, did you find television more accommodating, especially on a show with a plot as byzantine as The Wire?

The Wire is, like, off the charts. Working for The Wire, it’s very constraining, because there you’re really tight--you really just have an hour and you can’t go over, so you’re writing episodic stuff. You could be writing a flawless chapter five or episode five, but the guy before you who wrote four or three or two, they overwrote--and they had important stuff in there. So everything gets bumped up. So a lot of five has to go into six and you have to take on stuff from three and four. So you might be looking at stuff you didn’t write with your name on it. And the next guy’s looking at stuff you wrote with his name on it. Otherwise known as check your ego at the door.

See, The Wire isn’t really television, I mean writing like Law and Order, stuff like that; that is really tough, because you’ve got a formula and you have commercials. So you have to come, like, every ten pages or so. You’re going to cut to something about Cialis. Literally--you have to come to some kind of mini-climax every ten pages to get people to not flip channels. I’ve never done that type of writing. But you know, it’s like the dumber the writing, the more it pays.

