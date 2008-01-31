South Carolina

The ostensible purpose of Clinton 's doing so was not to win South Carolina , although the Clinton campaign expected to do much better with the state's African Americans than they did. It would have been to send a signal to white and Latino voters in future primaries that Obama, like Jackson , was a "black candidate." After the election, the campaign circulated a blog post on The Left Coaster noting that Obama had "actually underperformed on the white vote (significantly) ... in South Carolina compared to Nevada ." The message of this post seemed to be that as a result of his reliance on black voters in South Carolina , Obama would continue to underperform among whites.

This analysis is questionable. Nevada 's whites voted in a caucus, not a primary. They were likely to be more liberal than their South Carolina counterparts and to belong to unions. But the general point could be correct. By painting Obama as the black candidate, Hillary Clinton might have lost the African-American vote but won the nomination. On February 5, it will be important to look at the Latino vote in California , New Mexico , Arizona , New York , and New Jersey , and the white vote in states like Tennessee , Arkansas , and Missouri , where Obama's overwhelming support among blacks may not be sufficient to carry the state.

There are, of course, moral drawbacks to this strategy, but there are also political drawbacks that could appear not just in the primaries, but also in the general election. In the primaries, the Clinton campaign's resort to the race card--however fleeting--coupled with Obama's victory, should lead to increased black turnout and support for Obama in the coming primaries. Many of these primaries take place in states with significant African American populations. In the 2004 Democratic primaries, for instance, blacks comprised 47 percent of Georgia voters, 35 percent of voters in Maryland , 23 percent in Tennessee , 21 percent in Texas , 33 percent in Virginia , 20 percent in New York , 15 percent in Missouri , 14 percent in Ohio , and 8 percent in California .