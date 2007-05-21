The Champagne Spy

But what about the son whom I met--through a mutual friend in Tel Aviv in 1970--named Oded Gur-Arie (it means Oded the lion's cub). Having carried the burden of this life-and-death secret for so many years--and what a secret!--he was quite open about his past: how he and his mother had lived in Paris during his father's leave of absence from the real world; how they had all met furtively from time to time; how he had found out that his father had been arrested in Cairo (seeing the news on the front page of a Parisian newspaper at a street kiosk), and so on. Oded is the star of this movie, because he has come to grips--without self-pity or self-importance--with his father's loyalty to a cause and his perfidy to his wife and child. The rampant lion is not so fierce. His is an utterly honest rendition.

But what about this perfidy? The brilliantly complex director, Nadav Schirman (this is his first full-length film) can handle the most subtle and intricate matter vividly. And the most intricate theme in this movie is about how someone leading someone else's life remains honest to himself. The fact is, he doesn't. Or, rather, he becomes dishonest to others.

Schirman has pieced together the "other" marriage--the one to the second wife, a German woman, and it too somehow comes alive--and the lady is plain, though loyal to Wolfgang. Of course, Wolfgang did not tell his real wife, Rachel, that he had married someone else. And he did not tell the Mossad, either. Oh, another thing: He did not tell the Mossad that he had begun to send letter bombs to the German scientists in an effort to hasten the success of his task, which was ultimately to get them and their dainty wives to leave. Probably to Paraguay or some other Latin American hideaway, maybe with some help from the remnant Nazi rescue squad in the Roman Catholic Church.

In any case, Wolfgang's freelancing on both personal and espionage matters was recognized by the Mossad and other security institutions of the Israeli state. What is utterly remarkable and unprecedented is that Schirman (and maybe Gur-Arie) has persuaded people in authority, then and now, to speak about their dark world--and speak they do, I believe, honestly and reliably.

Lotz was arrested in Cairo as an Israeli spy. The German government, by agreement with Israel, confirmed that he was a German national. The Egyptians, whether they believed the tale or not, accepted the Bonn version, likely to save themselves the embarrassment of having to admit that an Israeli Jew had penetrated so deeply into their defense establishment.