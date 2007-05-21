The Champagne Spy

Israel was intent on stopping the venture, and it sent a German-born Jewish Mossad agent, Wolfgang Lotz, to Egypt to get as much intelligence as he could on these physicists whose game, frankly, was murder. Oh yes--one more fact: Though he was Jewish, Lotz was not circumcised. He could move easily in any social circle. His parents had probably, in some dim way, anticipated the horrors that were to befall the Jews of Europe, and they protected their son even it meant violating a 4,000-year-old command.

Lotz arrived in Cairo with a great deal of money, with false documents attesting to his Nazi past, and with a knowledge of horses, which he would now breed in Egypt. He was alternately taken for a Wehrmacht captain in Rommel's Afrika Korps or a lieutenant in the SS. He was a man full of charm, the kind mustered by individuals leading a false life. The film, built on surprisingly sharp home movies, toxic memories, and deep reflections, vibrates with historic and personal intensity.

But what about the son whom I met--through a mutual friend in Tel Aviv in 1970--named Oded Gur-Arie (it means Oded the lion's cub). Having carried the burden of this life-and-death secret for so many years--and what a secret!--he was quite open about his past: how he and his mother had lived in Paris during his father's leave of absence from the real world; how they had all met furtively from time to time; how he had found out that his father had been arrested in Cairo (seeing the news on the front page of a Parisian newspaper at a street kiosk), and so on. Oded is the star of this movie, because he has come to grips--without self-pity or self-importance--with his father's loyalty to a cause and his perfidy to his wife and child. The rampant lion is not so fierce. His is an utterly honest rendition.