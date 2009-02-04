House Party

Israel suffered 13 deaths in the Gaza war. But we won’t know the full extent of the wound the nation has suffered until February 10, when elections are held. If current polls are to be believed, an extremist right-wing party stands to make historic gains. That outcome will demonstrate just how deep the psychic wound from the conflict truly runs; just how far the latest violence has radicalized the Israeli public; and just how big a problem all this will be for Israel’s long-term security.

The party in question is Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu (or “Israel is our Home”) Party. Lieberman has been a figure on the Israeli far right for years, but the Gaza war has given his party an unprecedented boost. According to the most recent opinion polls published in the Israeli daily Ha’aretz, Yisrael Beiteinu stands to win 15 or 16 seats in the next Knesset, which puts them even with the Labor Party. For a party of the extreme right to surpass Labor--the founding party of the state, the party of Ben Gurion, Golda, and Rabin--would mark a historic shift. Clearly, in the current mood of national anger and frustration, even formerly moderate voters are open to extreme ideas--and Lieberman has plenty of those. Under the catchy slogan “No citizenship without loyalty” (it rhymes in Hebrew), Yisrael Beiteinu is pushing for a new law requiring all citizens to swear an “oath of loyalty” to the state. Israeli-Arab citizens or others who refuse could have their citizenship stripped from them.

In order to sell that idea, Lieberman has focused much of his campaign inciting public anger against Israel’s Arab minority. He accuses Israeli-Arab lawmakers of harboring Hamas sympathies, and has called for the parties to be banned from running in the election. His campaign ads show Israeli-Arab students demonstrating against the Gaza war as a narrator ominously intones, “We won’t forget that, during the Gaza conflict, there were those among us who stood with Hamas.” As for the Gaza operation itself, Lieberman has denounced the cease-fire as a sell-out of the military. His preferred strategy is total war against the Gazan population: “We must continue to fight Hamas just like the United States did with the Japanese in World War II.” The message is clearly finding its audience. Of particular concern is evidence suggesting Lieberman’s appeal is growing among young voters. While not a scientific barometer, high school straw polls show Yisrael Beiteinu trouncing the mainstream parties. And reporters visiting the party’s central headquarters speak of it buzzing with young volunteers--a fun-house mirror image of the young voters who helped propel Barack Obama to victory in the United States.

Like all nations, Israel has always had its extremists. But never have these ideas been so widely embraced by an outraged mainstream. Nor is the public’s anger confined to the fringes. Shaul Mofaz, a former IDF chief of staff and a leading member of the centrist Kadima Party, is pledging to assassinate Hamas leaders. Ehud Barak of the Labor Party is evoking Vladimir Putin, claiming that he will kill terrorists “when they are on the toilet.” But all this scrambling to the right plays directly into Lieberman’s hands. Yisrael Beiteinu’s steady rise in the polls shows that voters are concluding there’s no reason to settle for a watered-down version of radical nationalism when they can get the real thing.