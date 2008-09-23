Over the winter of 1984-85, much time and a world away, I found myself trapped in an unceasing melancholy. My friend and colleague Mike (who would later know melancholy of his own) went out and bought season’s tickets at Yankee Stadium, just for the Sunday games, which were played in the daytime and would be easy enough to get to from Princeton. The sun and air, Mike thought, would do me good. It did me better than good.

The Stadium had been completely remodeled since I last saw it--its copper spider web frieze was gone, and all of the added touches had a decidedly unattractive ’70s look. But the grass was just as green as I remembered it, the dirt was a deeper brown, the blue of the seats even bluer; and to be seeing any colors at all in the funk I’d been in was a godsend. I also got to relearn the pleasures of seeing decent baseball. Although the Yankees were at the start of the drought that would keep them out of post-season play for more than a decade, they fielded some good teams and some genuine stars. And even when the team was losing, I’d tell friends, I could always look out over the centerfield wall to the Bronx County Courthouse, and see and hear the Number 4 IRT rumbling by, and get lost in a reassuring reverie. Much had changed, in my life, in everything, but I had found a home again.

And I could show that home to my children, instruct them in its mysteries and little rituals (like how to pass along a hot dog for a fan in the middle row without dropping the little mustard packet), as well as help them learn about baseball. My son, James, barely five years old at his first game, quickly identified one player whom he took to be his favorite; he proved himself a natural scout, as the player was the still-beloved first baseman, Don Mattingly. (I chose Rickey Henderson, showing I had good taste in talent, too.) The season restored my equipoise. Thirteen years later, my daughter, Hannah, just turned nine, got James’s seat for the day. I’m not sure she knew what she was in for, but David Wells, a beery, good-timer throwback (who once donned a ball cap worn by Babe Ruth himself, the original baseball good-timer) pitched a perfect game.

And so I’d done something with and for my kids, something that my own Bronx-raised father had not done (he did many other wonderful things), and that was new to me, an essential part of fatherhood nobody had told me about, which involved finding all over again an old home I had forgotten.

Now, creative destruction--which in this instance, as in many others, is just a fancy phrase for greed--has turfed us out of our summer resort in Tier Box 604, Row B, Seats 1, 2, and 3. Yes, there will be a new Yankee Stadium, and it looks as if we’ll get Sunday seats there, cheaper in fact (if not as good as we had them, upstairs, right behind home plate), and in a more commodious building right across the street that will actually look more like the original Stadium did before the 1970s remodeling, although the words “Restoration Hardware” do come to mind. But for all of the propaganda that the Yankee moguls and their minions have spread, it will not be the same, not by a long shot, and not just because the courthouse won’t be in view, or because the peculiar nooks and crannies in the walk-up ramps will be gone, as will a thousand other things I tried to see and savor on the day of the stadium’s final game, when they opened the place to the masses for one last walk-around.