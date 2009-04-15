Kim's Got A Secret

Here’s the easy part, which no one disputes: For more than 20 years, a North Korean nuclear complex at Yongbyon has churned out weapons-grade plutonium. Sometime during the Bush presidency, that plutonium was fashioned into several nuclear bombs. The Bush team responded with a tough posture towards the North. But late in his presidency, after years of zero progress (quite the opposite--in 2006 the North conducted a nuclear test) and against the advice of Dick Cheney and other like-minded hawks who saw nuclear extortion at play, George Bush allowed for direct negotiations with the North Koreans. Those talks, spearheaded until this year by State Department envoy Christopher Hill (now Obama’s nominee to be Iraq ambassador), resulted in Kim’s shutting down the plutonium program at Yongbyon in exchange for Washington’s unfreezing millions of dollars in assets, and removing North Korea from its list of terrorist-sponsoring states. While Kim didn’t dismantle any bombs, the halt in new plutonium production was hailed as one of Bush’s few real diplomatic triumphs.

But that deal featured a big blind spot. It failed to address the all-important question of whether North Korea was also enriching uranium. The mystery has been dogging analysts ever since the summer of 2002, when Bush officials received dramatic intelligence claiming that North Korea had imported equipment that can be used for uranium enrichment, including aluminum tubes from Germany and centrifuges procured from the notorious Pakistani nuclear scientist-merchant, A.Q. Khan.

This was a bit like discovering that the coke dealer you’d just paroled now has components for a crystal meth lab in his trunk. We knew about the plutonium, but what the hell were they doing with uranium? The Bush team confronted the North Koreans about the intelligence and understood them to have confessed (the North Koreans, in classic form, have since denied the confession). Regardless, a 1994 “no new nukes” deal hashed out by the Clinton administration collapsed, and in early 2003, North Korea, perhaps watching the impending fate of Iraq, which lacked a credible deterrent against America, defiantly restarted their plutonium production. By the time Chris Hill temporarily convinced them to shut it down again, Kim’s scientists had probably weaponized about 68 pounds of plutonium, enough for four or five bombs. That figure is at best an informed estimate. But what we have no idea about is how much additional nuclear material, if any, the North has in the form of uranium.

The Bush hawks certainly believe the worst. In November 2002 the CIA warned that “the North is constructing a plant that could produce enough weapons-grade uranium for two or more nuclear weapons per year when fully operational--which could be as soon as mid-decade.” Reinterpreting this finding, George Bush quickly claimed: “They’re enriching uranium, with a desire of developing a weapon.” Dick Cheney and John Bolton made similar assertions. The respected former Iraq weapons inspector David Kay would later complain that Bush officials had pushed the claim “way further than the evidence indicated it should go.”

But by early 2007 that tune changed. Bush and Condoleezza Rice were ready to pursue last-ditch diplomacy with the North, and the U.S. was questioning its own WMD intelligence after the Iraq fiasco. In February of that year, a top intelligence official testified that while the U.S. had “high confidence” that North Korea once purchased equipment to enrich uranium, officials had only “mid-confidence” that anything was done with it. For all we know, he suggested, those centrifuges could be sitting on a shelf collecting dust. Hill also gave a speech airing similar doubts.