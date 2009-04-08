Reversal of Fortune

WASHINGTON--Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week by Peru's Supreme Court in connection with two massacres committed by a death squad known as the Colina group, as well as the kidnapping of a journalist and a businessman. The precedent-setting trial, which international observers have said met high standards of due process, establishes the responsibility of those who govern over dirty wars conducted without written orders.

Between 1991 and 1992, the Colina group, an army detachment charged with combating the terrorist organization Shining Path, killed at least 50 Peruvians in nine separate actions. Fujimori's trial focused on two of them--the deaths of 15 people in November 1991 during a barbecue in the poor Lima neighborhood of Barrios Altos, and the kidnapping and killing, in July 1992, of nine students and a professor from La Cantuta University. Fujimori contended that the absence of written or audiovisual proof that he had given the orders warranted his acquittal.

But prosecutors built a devastating case demonstrating Fujimori's responsibility for the strategy, the operational structure and the political cover-up related to the Colina group's activities. The key figure in unlocking the case was Vladimiro Montesinos, a jailed army captain with a history of treason who would never have commanded the colossal power that he did without the only person who could delegate it to him--Fujimori himself.

Military witnesses testified that soon after coming to power, Fujimori ordered the implementation of a new antiterrorist strategy based on the use of the National Intelligence Service and the appointment of Montesinos as its de facto head. Fujimori put two secret funds under Montesinos' control and authorized him to coordinate the activities of all the military intelligence services. Various testimonies confirmed the authenticity of two army manuals describing the need to create "special operations" teams authorized to kill. Eight members of the Colina group admitted killing suspects and that Montesinos was directly involved with the crimes of Barrios Altos and La Cantuta: In one case he gave a verbal order and in the second he discussed the killings with the head of the army soon after they took place.