Robinson seems to think that the exit polls themselves failed to account for Clinton’s margin over Obama. Robinson says, “The exit poll done for the television networks indicated that nearly four out of 10 Democratic voters made their decisions in the last three days before the primary. But the exit poll also indicated that those last-minute deciders broke equally for Clinton and Obama--which pretty clearly was not the case.” Robinson is, however, looking at the wrong data. Three days is not a good figure.

The change would have come in the last two days, after the debate and Clinton’s crying episode. There is no exit poll figure for these days precisely, but the exit polls did ask voters whether they made up their mind during the last day--17 percent of voters did, and they went for Clinton by a margin of 39 to 36 percent. That still probably understates the change, but if the networks had asked for the last two days, they might have gotten a figure that fully explained the final result.

More evidence for a last-minute shift to Clinton--and for voter volatility rather than deceit as the culprit--comes from the Rasmussen and Zogby polls, both of which reported seeing a turn toward Clinton on the Monday before the vote. The pollsters didn’t poll late enough to record these changes fully, and as Zogby admitted afterwards, they folded the Monday results into the results from the previous two days, which obscured the final shift.

But an additional factor may have been at work. Some of the polls seem to have significantly underrepresented the women’s vote. For instance, the Suffolk University/WHDH poll, which surveyed voters on Sunday and Monday and came the closest to predicting the final result, estimated a 39 to 34 percent Obama win by working off the assumption that 53 percent of primary voters would be women. According to exit polls, though, the breakdown was 57 percent women to 43 percent men. If you rejigger the Suffolk/WHDH poll to take into account the real mix of women to men, what you get is something like 38 percent Obama and 35 percent Clinton--which is within the 4.38 percent margin of error for the final results.

That may not be the reason why other polls got the result so wrong, but the under-representation of woman voters, coupled with the volatility of the electorate (as evidenced by the last minute shift of college-educated women voters), is a far more plausible hypothesis than the one that Kohut, Sullivan, and Robinson provide. This is not to say that there weren’t people who did not vote for Obama because he is black. But, clearly, a hidden racist vote is neither an explanation for Clinton’s victory nor the pollsters’ error in predicting it. A closer reading of the evidence also has the benefit of not accusing half of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters of being racists.

John B. Judis is a senior editor at The New Republic and a visiting fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.