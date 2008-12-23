Last month, in a unique display of direct democracy, Tibetans from all over the world gathered in the Indian hill town of Dharamsala, home of the Dalai Lama and many other exiled Tibetans, to debate Tibet's future. For days, monks, businessmen, students, and many other Tibetans discussed how Tibet should respond to Chinese repression--whether it should continue an ongoing dialogue with Beijing about a future that would mean autonomy under Chinese rule, or abandon dialogue and return to a hard-core, separatist push for independence.

But the dialogue was somewhat off point. In reality, Tibet is threatened not as much by Chinese repression--though that surely exists--but by a more insidious danger: Chinese co-option. Over the past decade, as China has lavished government cash on Tibet, it has created a Tibetan elite in the province that is becoming increasingly Sinicized, and, with that, less willing to lay their business and lives on the line to push for Tibetan autonomy or independence. And as China’s influence grows, the exiles in Dharamsala--who for decades have served as the main face to the world of Tibetan opposition--can do less and less about it.

In 1959, Beijing took full total control of Tibet, and the Dalai Lama fled to India, along with much of Tibet’s religious and social elite. For decades, Chinese rule was unremittingly harsh. During the Cultural Revolution, China destroyed the vast majority of monasteries in Tibet; when I visited Tibet in 2006, monks could still point out to me places where Chinese soldiers blasted the monasteries with guns and artillery. Even after the Cultural Revolution, when pressure eased in other parts of China, Beijing kept an iron hand in Tibet. Though Chinese officials allow a higher degree of religious freedom in other parts of the country, they still round up, imprison, and torture Tibetan monks and nuns who express any political sentiments. In just the past six months, according to a report by the International Campaign for Tibet, the security forces have detained “hundreds of Tibetans, including monks, nuns and schoolchildren, and [created] a stepped-up military presence amounting to de facto martial law in Tibetan areas.”

Today, however, Beijing has augmented this repression with a more sophisticated strategy toward Tibet. To be sure, China still cracks down, as it did after large-scale protests last spring, when it declared martial law and reportedly threw hundreds of Tibetans jail. But Beijing now hands out carrots, too. "China's central government has been intensifying its program of support for Tibet," noted China’s state-owned CCTV International earlier this year. "These projects aim to speed up infrastructure development and bring more benefits to Tibet's farmers and herdsmen." After a 2000 visit to the region, China’s former vice-premier Li Lanqing echoed this sentiment, as paraphrased by the Communist-owned People’s Daily Online: "China's strategy on large-scale development of the western region will bring Tibet into a new economic development era."