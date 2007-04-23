(Click on film's title to read SK's original review.)

After the Wedding. In Copenhagen a man returns from a longish absence and is invited to a wedding. He makes a starting discovery about the bride. The twist is a bit twisted, but all of the film is decently acted, breezily transported, and well shot. (Reviewed 04.23.07)

Amazing Grace. This could have been a mere history lesson, but it's a good historical drama. The English abolitionist William Wilberforce, at the start of the 19th century, fights to abolish the slave trade. Human beings, not mannequins, inhabit this vivid picture. ( 03.19.07)