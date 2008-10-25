Yours truly,

Michael G. Oxley

Dave Jamieson responds: Mr. Oxley is quibbling with some of the phrasing I used in my story. At the risk of quibbling a bit myself, I'd like to point out that these were not, in fact, "errors." First: His firm, Baker Hostetler, which was not mentioned by name in the story, typically does a few million dollars' worth of lobbying each year, according to the Center for Responsive Politics; I'm comfortable using the term "lobbying firm." Second: I called his committee the House Financial Services Committee upon first mention; it was the finance committee thereafter. Three: I never said anything inaccurate about his GSE bill, nor did I dismiss it; as I mention in the story, it simply never made it through the Senate. Four: I never said or implied that the privately funded travel he approved for Congressional staffers was not a matter of public record.

It seems Mr. Oxley isn't questioning my facts so much as my tone. In his defense, he explains that from a financial perspective these were tumultuous years: the tech bubble, 9/11, massive accounting fraud, etc. That's a valid point. And had he agreed to an interview in the first place, I surely would have aired it for him.

By Michael G. Oxley