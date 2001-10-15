Peter Swire, privacy czar under President Clinton, notes other examples of unauthorized computer access that the current legislation would define as federal terrorism offenses, punishable by up to life in prison: employees of a credit agency tampering with their customer's credit history; a store manager fraudulently using the store's computers to pay off gambling debts; and the unauthorized use of an ATM. These are certainly crimes, but they're not terrorism. Swire also points to another new federal terrorist offense created by the bill: "intentionally causing damage without authorization to a protected computer" by transmitting a "program, information, code, or command." This language, intended primarily to prohibit hacking and the intentional spread of viruses, has been applied in the past to former employees who inadvertently delete files after accessing an old account. By defining these computer abuses as terrorism, the versions of the bill currently being debated would subject a great deal of low-level crimes to federal scrutiny.

In addition to eroding electronic privacy, the terrorism bill contains a series of important amendments to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or fisa. By certifying to a secret court that a particular individual is an agent of a foreign power, including a terrorist organization, fisa allows the government to wiretap and otherwise surveil someone without reasonable suspicion that he or she is about to commit a particular crime. This would normally violate the Fourth Amendment, but because fisa governs agents of foreign powers, traditional constitutional protections don't apply. Until now fisa has required that foreign intelligence-gathering be the primary purpose of an investigation. But the Anti-Terrorism Act changes this, allowing sweeping surveillance of a suspect even if foreign intelligence is only one of several purposes of the investigation. The current bill also authorizes roving wiretaps, permitting the government to monitor any communications device that a particular suspect used, including cell phones, work phones, computers--even search engines in public libraries. Roving wiretaps might make sense if there's evidence a suspect is trying to evade surveillance; but by allowing them to be placed on any suspect in any investigation that has some foreign intelligence component, Congress could expose a lot of innocent communications to government scrutiny. If, for example, your colleague is a target of a fisa investigation, the government could tap all your communications on a shared phone, work computer, or public library terminal.

The Anti-Terrorism Act also gives the government broad access to financial records, business records, and credit reports that are relevant to an investigation involving foreign intelligence--even when the people whose records are being examined are not themselves agents of a foreign power. And it allows domestic law enforcement authorities and foreign intelligence investigators to share secret grand jury information collected as part of a domestic criminal investigation. The logic for the constitutionality of fisa was always that the extraordinary powers it gave law enforcement were limited to foreign intelligence-gathering, not domestic law enforcement. By changing that balance, the new bill could make fisa vulnerable to constitutional challenge.

But at the same time that it unnecessarily expands law enforcement's power to investigate low-level crimes, the Anti-Terrorism Act does little to address immediate terrorist threats. Imagine the scenario I described earlier, in which the FBI receive an anonymous tip that a red van has just dumped biological weapons in the Central Park reservoir. Surely law enforcement officials should have the right to search red vans in the area, even if the tip turns out to be false. But the Supreme Court held last year that random searches designed to investigate crime were unconstitutional. Cars couldn't be stopped and briefly surrounded by drug-sniffing dogs, the Court held, because random car searches could only be justified for reasons that had nothing to do with the investigation of crime, such as promoting highway safety by checking cars for drunk drivers. One solution, suggested by Stephen Saltzburg of the George Washington University Law School, would be to empower the attorney general personally to authorize searches in emergency situations that don't meet ordinary constitutional standards. (When an immediate decision has to be made, this authority might be delegated to an officer on the scene.) "Rather than rely on judges, whom I think are in no position to respond to a requirement for immediate action," says Saltzburg, "the attorney general could be required to report within a short period of time to a select committee of Congress, which would have the authority to expand or restrict the scope of the searches." But the Anti-Terrorism Act doesn't do anything of the kind.

Throughout the twentieth century, law enforcement overreacted to the concerns of the moment in ways that had sweeping, unintended consequences. In the 1970s the Supreme Court and Congress unnecessarily restricted domestic intelligence-gathering because of fears about the Nixon administration's abuses. In the '80s and '90s, the Court and Congress expanded the government's power to investigate low-level drug crimes, which led some minority citizens to feel like they were living in a police state. Unfortunately, the Court and Congress have gotten out of the habit of balancing the invasiveness of the search against the seriousness of the crime. If, in the wake of last month's attacks, Congress increases surveillance powers for the most serious crimes, it may increase our security from terrorism. But if it thoughtlessly expands surveillance authority across the board, it will threaten individual privacy without giving government the tools it needs to respond to genuine emergencies. And so we will be less free, but no more safe, than we were before September 11.