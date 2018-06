for H. C.

Barer than January maples, bare abandoned hives:

the bees silenced in their harvest rustle.

Like as to like, the soul

quiets, if soul it is, this bee box

in the chest. What outward presence

calls to inward space, drop your wings?

And what unclaimed interior complies?

Oh the flatland reveals its field of golden

stubble, and oh the sheared stalks

do not cry out. No, the chaff flutters

in the midland wind and the wings of the dead bees

quiver in the box.

By Geri Doran