Near the midpoint of Hellboy II: The Golden Army, the titular demon is asked by his all-too-human girlfriend, “Do you need everyone to love you? Or am I enough?” The original Hellboy, which director Guillermo del Toro launched on an unsuspecting public in 2004, felt as though it would have been content with the latter option--the unconditional affection of comic-book and fantasy-film geeks, the ironic indie crowd, and an eclectic bag of viewers eager for something just a little different. This summer’s sequel, by contrast, feels as though it wants to be loved by everyone-- action aficionados, tragic-romance junkies, fans of slapstick and potty humor, the summer masses. While not a bad movie, it’s one that suffers from acute sequelitis: a little too much of everything crammed together haphazardly.

The original film introduced us to Hellboy (Ron Perlman), a gruff, scarlet-hued demon with a steroidal physique and a fist like a hockey mitt, who was adopted and raised to adulthood (though hardly maturity) by one Professor Broom (John Hurt). Along with their colleagues--Hellboy’s pyrokinetic “flame” Liz (Selma Blair) and an empathic fishman named Abe Sapiens (Doug Jones)--the two toiled for the top-secret Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD). Its mission: to keep an eye out for things that go bump in the night and, when necessary, bump back.

A few things have changed since then: Broom is gone, as is romantic foil Agent Myers, banished to Antarctica for having gotten between Liz and Hellboy (or “Red” as he’s known to his friends and to Toys ‘R’ Us customers .) Red and Liz are now a semi-settled couple, although their typical issues--he doesn’t like her touching his stuff; she wishes he’d leave less of it lying around--tend to be resolved with more than the typical fireworks.

From this setup, the film follows its predecessor’s narrative arc with flow-chart precision: A flashback to Hellboy’s youth; the arrival of an ancient evil (a dark elvish prince played by Luke Goss); the murderous theft of a precious relic; the battles with a series of misshapen baddies in the streets of New York; the invasion, with tragic consequences, of the heroes’ secret Newark headquarters (what’s the point of hiding in Newark if you’re always found anyway?); and the final confrontation, in an immense European crypt, to prevent another unfolding Apocalypse.