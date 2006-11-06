Shays was one of a dozen members of Congress to attend theconference in Qatar. U.S. Central Command was headquartered out ofDoha, and the trip offered an opportunity for congressmen to visitit after the conference wound down, garnering favorable press backhome. Shays got official approval for the trip in March fromGovernment Reform Committee Chairman Tom Davis, who requested thatfederal funds for the trip "be made available." That made Shayscompletely authorized to travel on the government's dime--but hechose not to do so. Instead, when his aides filed his overseasitinerary with the Department of State, they noted that "Shays'airfare will be paid for by the Islamic Institute" and that the"Islamic Institute will pay for Rep. Shays' expenses while inDoha." Shays made that choice, says his aide Nick Palarino, "inorder to try to save the government some money."

According to an April 3, 2003, receipt, Shays and his wife werebooked by the Islamic Institute's travel agency, Skyway TravelInc., on first-class, round-trip tickets that were to take themfrom Washington to Frankfurt, Germany, and then on Qatar Airways toDoha, where they were to arrive on the evening of April 12. Shays'swife ultimately decided against the trip, which came just two daysafter U.S. forces took Baghdad. But Shays left the United States asplanned-- although, at the last minute, he chose not to use aportion of the Islamic Institute's post-conference ticketing thatwould have brought him via Jordan to Israel and the West Bank.Instead, he traveled on a U.S. government ticket to Kuwait and theninto Iraq, the part of the trip that his constituents hear muchmore about, before continuing on to Israel.

Shays filed a travel disclosure form in 2003 with the House Clerk,listing the Islamic Free Market Institute Foundation/University ofQatar as his sponsor for the trip and including such miraculousbargains as twelve days of lodging for just

$600. But forms filed with the House Clerk are difficult for thepublic to access, compared with personal financial disclosureforms, which watchdog groups post online. "You can only go to theHouse to look up these records," explains James Benton, director ofgovernment affairs at Common Cause. "You can't look them up online.If an outside group investigates these records, it requires a hugeresearch effort to find them."

And, despite the fact that Shays boasted to The Stamford Advocate in2003, "Every expense of my office is a matter of public record,"Shays never listed the Qatar trip on his personal financialdisclosure form. A first inquiry from this reporter in earlyOctober 2006 prompted his chief of staff, Betsy Hawkings, to find"a subcommittee trip that needed to be disclosed." (Subcommitteetrips are generally paid for by the federal government.) A quickletter of amendment for this trip, which had been partially fundedby a Norwegian source, was drafted on October 13, 2006. Askedspecifically about the Qatar conference, Hawkings said: "I was toldthat was a subcommittee trip." Pressed again, this time with theIslamic Institute's receipts, Hawkings admitted the truth: Shayshad flown to Qatar and back to the United States on the IslamicInstitute's dime, and his meals and hotel in Qatar had been paidfor by the Islamic Institute. Shays returned the unused portion ofhis tickets and those booked for his wife. "It was authorized asofficial travel," said Hawkings. "Just so there's no question, I'mgoing to file another amendment."