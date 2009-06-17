D'Escoto is a far cry from General Assembly presidents past, who've been notable mostly for their lack of notability. This is largely because the Assembly bows in almost all matters to the Security Council. Jan Eliasson, a Swede who was Assembly president from 2005 to 2006 and then became the U.N. special envoy to Darfur, said he couldn't get the Assembly to so much as put the issue of Darfur on the agenda, because its members knew the Security Council would have the final say. "I felt pretty powerless," he said.

D'Escoto has received praise, and censure, for trying to change this power dynamic. Even if Washington likes to dismiss the Assembly as a glacially paced rogues' gallery bogged down in cold war grievances and obsessed with castigating Israel, which it more than occasionally is, the Assembly and its president should, according to the U.N. Charter, have more power than they do. The president is arguably the organization's highestranking official and, with representatives from nearly every country on the planet, the Assembly is the only body that can actually be said to represent the world. What's more, unhindered by the veto that often stymies the Security Council, some diplomats argue that the Assembly is actually better suited to carrying out the United Nations' mission of promoting peace and security.

To be sure, the United Nations is never going to be a democratic institution--in no small part because countries like the United States have little interest in empowering men like d'Escoto. But some say the Nicaraguan has made more progress toward getting the United Nations to discuss Security Council reforms--meaning, for the most part, sharing some of the power currently held by the body's five permanent members--than many of his predecessors. Swiss U.N. Ambassador Peter Maurer told me that "the most important thing is that formal negotiations [on reform] have started in part because d'Escoto pushed for them."

But even those sympathetic to d'Escoto's goals suggest that the man himself is not up to the task. Some Assembly members complain that d'Escoto is inaccessible and removed, eschewing the working lunches and dinners and cocktail parties where the body's diplomats get to know one another and do a lot of their business. (D'Escoto claims this is largely because of the Meniere's syndrome.) He is said to have an icy relationship with Ban and the Secretariat. He sometimes seems unprepared on issues and uninterested in the procedural demands of his position.

Whatever the case, his efforts have bogged down. When we spoke, d'Escoto admitted that he'd more or less given up on Security Council reform. "It's needed," he said, "but I don't think the time is right."

D'Escoto's attempts to renovate the IMF and World Bank, meanwhile, are stalling. He put Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz in charge of a commission to recommend changes (other special advisers include, not surprisingly, Noam Chomsky and Howard Zinn), and the group suggested forming a global council to oversee financial institutions, requiring greater transparency and instituting less onerous lending terms. But the consensus seems to be that, even if reform is a worthy project, now is precisely not the time to pursue it. As former U.N. undersecretary-general Brian Urquhart put it, "Everyone is relying on the IMF at the moment."

But what was probably the nadir of d'Escoto's tenure came during the emergency session on Gaza he called in January. According to diplomats who were present during the final marathon six-hour meeting, d'Escoto acquitted himself disastrously. After a draft resolution was introduced by the Palestinians, Egyptians, and a European bloc, d'Escoto apparently tried to insert a vying resolution more condemnatory of Israel, crafted with Syria, Libya, and Cuba. In other words, he ignored the preference of the Palestinians themselves. He was only stopped when the Egyptian ambassador demanded to be given the floor back.

Susan Rice's office refused to comment for this article. According to a spokesman, they have no interest in aggrandizing d'Escoto. But perhaps there is hope. In April, d'Escoto confessed to me that, when watching Obama's recent speech in Strasbourg, France, he had had something of an epiphany. "I began to see Obama as more than a great political leader. I thought I was seeing in him a great moral and spiritual leader," he said. Any lovefest won't last long. D'Escoto's tenure ends in September. Next in line after Nicaragua for the General Assembly presidency--Libya.

James Verini is a writer in New York.

