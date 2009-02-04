The Power of a Declaration

The third point to note is that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights went well beyond the first generation rights, and included political, social and economic rights in various forms. In this way it departed from the confines of the American Declaration of 1776 and the French declaration of 1789, and expanded upon them. In this respect, the Universal Declaration reflected the radical transformation of social thought in the changing world of the twentieth century. The contrast is sharp indeed. It may be recollected that even Abraham Lincoln did not initially demand political and social rights for the slaves-- only some rudimentary rights, concerning life, liberty, and fruits of labor. The U.N. Declaration includes a much larger list of freedoms and claims under its protective umbrella. This includes not only basic political rights, but the right to social security, the right to work, the right to education, protection against unemployment, the right to join trade unions, and even the right to just and favorable remuneration.

Some critics see this expansion of the domain of rights as quite absurd. How can it be the case, they argue, that these social and economic claims are rights, given the fact that it may be infeasible to satisfy them universally, at least without radical changes in the world? Is it not a basic premise of practical reason that there can be no enunciation of an "ought" without a corresponding "can"? I would argue that this line of reasoning is based on a misunderstanding of the content of what an ethically acknowledged right must demand. Just as utilitarians pursue the maximization of utilities without their approach being compromised by the fact that there always remains scope for further improvement in utility achievements, human rights advocates want the recognized human rights to be maximally attained: the viability of this approach does not crumble merely because further social changes may be needed to make more and more of these acknowledged rights fully realizable and actually realized. The affirmation of human rights is a call to action--a call for social change--and it must not be hostage to pre-existing feasibility.

Indeed, if feasibility were a necessary condition for people to have a right, then not just the social and economic rights but all rights--even the right to liberty--would be nonsensical, given the infeasibility of ensuring the life and the liberty of all against violation. We cannot prevent the incidence of murder every day. Nor, with even the best efforts, can we stop all mass killings, as in New York on September 11, or in London, Madrid, Bali, and more recently in Mumbai. The confusion in dismissing claims to human rights on grounds of incomplete feasibility is this: a not fully realized right is still a right, calling legitimately for remedial action. Non-realization does not make a right a non-right. Quite the contrary, it motivates further social action. And this is exactly the way in which the idea of human rights has been invoked, often with considerable effect, since the Universal Declaration sixty years ago.

The fourth remarkable feature of the Universal Declaration is its universal coverage: it applies to everyone in the world, without exception. This was a serious issue in the interpretation of rights following the American Declaration of Independence, since independence was fought and won on behalf of all even as the application of many of the rights remained for a long time confined to white people. Indeed, it is the non-inclusive character of the American Revolution that led Mary Wollstonecraft, the radical thinker, to make an enigmatic remark about Edmund Burke, who supported the American Revolution: "On what principle Mr. Burke could defend American independence, I cannot conceive." What could the revolutionary Wollstonecraft have meant in criticizing Burke, in many ways the father of British conservatism, for his support for the American Revolution? She was of course talking about the dubious viability of a human right from which an entire American population, the population of slaves, was excluded. The U.N. Declaration speaks up powerfully against any kind of double standard, and it is in many ways the watershed event in the recognition that universal coverage is essential for global ethics in the contemporary world.

The Universal Declaration has helped to establish a general conception of human rights of remarkably wide reach and effectiveness in an anxious world tormented (but perhaps not tormented enough!) by memories of terrible transgressions in the recent past and inspired by the hope of "freedom, justice and peace" in the future. Movements for civil rights, for democratic entitlements, for social equality, for economic justice, for equal treatment of women, for rights of minorities, which have powerfully developed across the world in the second half of the twentieth century, and which continue today, have been drawing on a capacious vision of which the Universal Declaration was the trailblazing expression, in championing the dignity and rights of all human beings.

That vision has led to fresh legislation (as Hart reasoned that it would), but also to broader interpretations of existing legal provisions, in this way taking us beyond older understandings of constitutions and laws. It has also led to activist agitations, to powerful advocacies for the weak, and to a growing stream of public reasoning and resolve in different parts of the world--and all of this has had a significant impact on public policies and social conventions. The vision has helped to inspire the dedicated work of many people in Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, OXFAM, Save the Children, M édecins Sans Frontieres, Action Aid, and other such global institutions, as well as initiatives originating in the developing world, such as the Grameen Bank and BRAC set up in Bangladesh. It has also encouraged less organized and more spontaneous groups of concerned people--neighbors and non-neighbors--to defend the basic freedoms of others.

The long reach of the Universal Declaration can be seen in the diversity of struggles in which its approach and its reasoning make an important contribution. The grand vision of a world with universal rights may be detected in the fight against comprehensive violations by military governments in Latin America yesterday and in Burma and Sudan today. It can be seen as providing inspiration for movements for civil and political rights in China. It has played a role in challenging the policy of the American government to incarcerate alleged "enemy combatants" without recourse to civil legal procedures, and in agitating for the fair treatment of immigrants in European countries. Its influence can be found in the championing of the rights of ill-treated women in societies with deep gender inequality, and in the fight against persistent hunger in many parts of the world, including in booming but still grossly unequal India. It contributes to the battle against torture anywhere in the world, and to the gathering momentum against medical neglect and epidemics with known remedies, which are increasingly seen as violations of human rights.

One indication of the impact of the Universal Declaration is the extent to which authoritarian governments fear it. Just recently, as the Human Rights Defenders Center in Tehran, led by the Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi, was publicly celebrating the sixtieth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Iranian police raided its offices, with the aim of closing down the organization indefinitely. And at about the same time, the Chinese government arrested a number of human rights activists who commemorated the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by making various immediate demands. And so the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, with its powerful reasoning, continues to serve as strong ammunition for social movements and agitations that defend the lives and freedoms of the ill-treated, the excluded, the violated, and the wretched. The force of that visionary affirmation is still empowering. Its work is not yet done.

Amartya Sen teaches economics and philosophy at Harvard. He received the Nobel Prize in economics in 1998.

By Amartya Sen