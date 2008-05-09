Leftward Ho!

In an important manifesto published this week in the conservative magazine Human Events, Gingrich warned that "the Republican brand has been so badly damaged that if Republicans try to run an anti-Obama, anti-Reverend Wright, or (if Senator Clinton wins), anti-Clinton campaign, they are simply going to fail."

Significantly, Gingrich argued that the Republican Party's weakness could "ultimately outweigh" the "personal appeal" of presumptive Republican nominee John McCain and "drag his candidacy into defeat."

Obama's strong showing in North Carolina and his near-win in Indiana not only blocked any obvious path to nomination left for Hillary Clinton but also marked the emergence--after a long, listless and lackluster interval--of an Obama prepared to fight back against precisely the campaign he will confront from the Republicans.

In his speech Tuesday night, Obama predicted that his opponents would "play on our fears and exploit our differences." He would face "the same names and labels they always pin on everyone who doesn't agree with all their ideas, the same efforts to distract us from the issues that affect our lives, by pouncing on every gaffe and association and fake controversy, in the hopes that the media will play along." And then he promised "to make this year different."

Many Democrats still worry that this will be harder for Obama than he makes it sound. Several party insiders acknowledged that Republicans are far less intimidated by the prospects of facing Obama than they once were. They know that Clinton's campaign located the seams of division inside the Democratic electorate, and that McCain will be able to run a two-level campaign. His attacks on Obama can be subtle while groups theoretically independent of his campaign can do the real damage.