Hard Right

This was not what Patrick Cordova had bargained for. The Stanford junior, a member of the school's student government, had wanted to host a lecture on sexual health. And he figured that a provocative and fun way to tackle the issue would be to bring a prominent pornographer to speak on campus. So Cordova sent out some invitations. The first person he heard back from was Michael Lucas—longtime porn actor and director of such films as Hunt & Plunge, The Bigger The Better, and Fire Island Cruising (editions one through eight). A fixture in New York nightlife and head of his own production company, Lucas is one of the biggest names in gay porn. His 2006 epic La Dolce Vita had a $250, 000 budget, which Lucas says makes it the most expensive porn film in history. The movie garnered best-picture honors at the annual GAYVN Awards, the Oscars of gay porn. (It also garnered a lawsuit from the company that controls the rights to the original Fellini film.) New York magazine has dubbed him the “last of the New York porn moguls.“

Lucas—a staunch advocate of safe sex who, unlike some porn directors, uses condoms in his movies—sounded like exactly the kind of guest speaker Cordova had in mind. “We were hoping that people would embrace his ideas on sexual identity and sexual health,“ Cordova told me. But, after Stanford had already booked him, controversy erupted. Some students felt that Lucas shouldn't have been invited to lecture. By the day of his speech, the storm surrounding Lucas had made its way into the pages of The Stanford Daily, where organizers found themselves defending the invitation against the protests of their outraged peers.

What had provoked such heated debate? It wasn't Lucas's porn. It was his politics. Lucas, it turns out, is a fervent supporter of Israel and a harsh, often offensive, critic of the Muslim world. He has called the Koran “today's Mein Kampf” and regularly inveighs against Muslim homophobia and anti-Semitism in less-than-charming terms. “It totally escapes me how gay people can side with burqa-wearing, jihad-screaming, Koran-crazed Muslims,“ he opined last year. At the talk itself, which took place this past Valentine's Day and drew an audience of about 50, Lucas stuck to his guns. “What's the point to respect their culture, or supposed culture, when they have a strong contempt for mine?“ Lucas asked. And he wasn't content to leave it at that. The day after he spoke, he published an op-ed in The Stanford Daily responding to the charge that he is racist. “I never in my life said or wrote a bad word about Arabs—go read any of my articles,” he explained. “My criticism was always addressed towards the religion and ideology of Islam. So I would like to ask Stanford students not to exploit the word 'racism' at their own convenience.“

The Stanford controversy wasn't an isolated incident. Over the past few years, Lucas has developed a side career in political commentary to go along with his more lucrative day job. He frequently updates his blog with thoughts on world affairs, writes a regular op-ed column for The New York Blade (a gay newspaper), and has feuded with the popular, liberal gay blog Queerty. “I would be better financially if I didn't open my mouth,“ he tells me. And, yet, Lucas can't seem to help himself.