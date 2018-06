Still, even though Shellenberger and Nordhaus recognize the difference between a politics of limits and one of possibility, they do not seem to comprehend the problems common to all centralized, top-down policy initiatives--regulatory and subsidy-driven alike. In their book and essays, Shellenberger and Nordhaus correctly observe that regulatory approaches to climate change are “economically insufficient to accelerate the transition to clean energy.” Yet the “investment-centered” approach they prefer still suffers from substantial limits, not least their preference for a centrally directed system of subsidies. Rather than grapple with the limits of top-down direction of investment and economic activity, they present a false dichotomy between laissez faire absolutism and government direction of investments.

In response to my critique that they “embrace the fatal conceit that markets can somehow be planned or manipulated to achieve a grand and worthy purpose,” they choose to denigrate a “knee-jerk opposition to all government intervention in the economy.” Rather than engage the climate policy proposals I and others have put forward--like substituting prizes for subsidies, reducing regulatory barriers for alternative energies, increasing industry’s carbon efficiency, and promoting efficiency gains in developing nations where such investments are most cost effective--they attack a straw man of “conservative orthodoxy that global warming can be overcome by private companies operating in free markets with little or no help from the government.” In reviewing their book for the Wall Street Journal, I asked, “Why would an ‘Apollo’ plan succeed where the Synthetic Fuels Corp. failed?” They have yet to provide an answer.

What Nordhaus and Shellenberger notably fail to do, either here or in their book, is cite an example of government agencies identifying a technology and financing the development of commercially viable products that provide larger social benefits. An Apollo or Manhattan Project model is well-suited to overcoming a specific engineering challenge--such as splitting an atom, landing a man on the moon, or producing gasoline from coal--when cost is not a concern. Such approaches are an exceptionally poor means to develop and deploy commercially viable technologies to address specific policy concerns.

The federal government subsidized transcontinental railroad construction and built an interstate highway system, but neither is particularly relevant. How does either compare to a portfolio of investments in promising but as yet unproven technologies? The federal government underwrote development of the Internet for defense purposes, not to facilitate electronic commerce or private communication, let alone to unleash the information economy. Such benefits were incidental, in that they were neither intended nor foreseen. It is easy to identify profitable government investments in hindsight. This does not change the fact that government has an exceedingly poor record of picking winners and losers beforehand. The switch from copper wire to fiber optics had immense ecological benefits, but this and similar transformations are driven by market pressures and private innovation more often than government investment or diktat.