Fundamentally Different

My colleagues Frank Foer and Noam Scheiber have written a compelling account of the Obama administration’s approach to economic policy. And although I don’t pretend to know the president’s mind, I might agree with their summary statement that “Obama has no intention of changing the nature of capitalism.” Still, I want to make what may seem to be a paradoxical argument: that regardless of the president’s intentions, he will change American capitalism in fundamental ways--in particular, he will alter the relationship between the government and the economy. My argument rests on what he has actually proposed to do and how his proposals, if enacted, would situate his administration in the history of American economic reform.

Americans have been notoriously loath to undertake reforms that increase the role of government. That goes back partly to our Lockean liberal heritage of minimal government that marks us off from Europe with its absolutist past. The only times that Americans have permitted major changes in government’s role have been during economic crises, social upheavals, and war--that is to say, during the Civil War, the Progressive Era and World War I, the New Deal and World War II, and the Sixties (circa 1961-1974). If you look at these periods, and at the intervals between them, you find certain patterns that may help explain what is going on today.

Reform and reaction: Periods of major reform have invariably been followed by periods of reaction: the Civil War by the era of Robber Barons and Social Darwinism; the Progressive Era and World War I by the Twenties of Calvin Coolidge and Andrew Mellon; the New Deal and World War II by the Robert Taft Congresses and the Eisenhower presidency; and the Sixties by Ronald Reagan, Newt Gingrich, and George W. Bush.

The limits of reaction: In these periods of reaction, attempts were made to undo and reverse prior reforms, but the efforts always fell short, and the reforms were preserved, if in weakened form. The Robert Taft Congresses failed to eliminate collective bargaining; Eisenhower, to the distress of conservative GOPers, kept social security in place; Reagan, Gingrich, and G. W. Bush tried, but failed, to eliminate the regulatory reforms of the Sixties. In addition, during these periods of reaction, the government’s share in the gross domestic product never fell below the plateau established, except during the world wars, by the prior reform era.

Reform builds on reform: Each of the reform eras picked up on the unfinished agenda of the prior era, and in some respects , went beyond it and into uncharted waters. The New Deal nationalized the state reforms of the Progressive Era (such as unemployment compensation), but also radically expanded the sheer quantitative role of government in the economy. The Sixties expanded social security and added Medicare and Medicaid, but it also radically widened the definition of what government could do to include things like worker safety and environmental protection (which is different from Progressive Era conservation).

Now how does this apply to the Obama administration? Its relationship to the Sixties is similar to the Sixties’ relationship to the New Deal. It is reviving and expanding the regulatory state of the Sixties, particularly in the areas of the environment, consumer protection, worker safety, and financial regulation. It is attempting to make good on the promise of universal health insurance that failed in Congress in 1971. It is also committed to tax reforms and social programs that will redress post-Sixties inequality. The Obama budget, for instance, contains $100 billion in tax increases on the wealthy and tax cuts for everyone else. It would also make college more accessible to lower- and middle-income students.

But the Obama proposals also go well beyond the Sixties in certain respects. First, they pick up on an approach to industrial policy that began circulating among Democrats in the early Eighties, but has never been successfully implemented. That is, its proposals seek to change not merely the pace of production, investment, and consumption, but what is produced and consumed. Most notably, it is using the budget to shift the locus of industrial production toward “green” jobs and products. It is making dramatic changes in transportation with its intervention in the auto industry and in its funding of high-speed rail.