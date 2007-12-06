Where does Guy Ritchie end and Madonna begin? It’s a
question posed, and perhaps answered, by Ritchie’s film Revolver, one of the most ill-conceived cinematic experiments in
recent memory. The movie, which has finally arrived in the U.S. two years after
flopping in Great Britain, is an unlikely hybrid of Ritchie’s trademarked cockney
gangsterism (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking
Barrels; Snatch) and his wife’s Kabbalah Centre psychobabble, and it is a
child only a parent could love.
The Movie Review: 'Revolver'
