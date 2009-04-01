NO HEADLINE

Bradford Plumer

6

Biz school sees its stock plummet.

Suzy Khimm

8

Orrin Hatch, health care reform's stealth champion.

Jagdish Bhagwati

10

Union-loving free traders unite!

Yoni Brenner

11

The lesser-known think tanks of Washington.

Jonathan Cohn

12

Stayin' Alive

The inside story of health care reform's near-death experience.

Noam Scheiber

14

Free Larry Summers

Why the White House needs to unshackle its economic oracle.

Alan Wolfe

21

Obama vs. Marx Hint: One of them's not a socialist.

Stanley Kauffmann

24

FILMS Changes Jan Troell's loveliness and grit; Twelve Angry Men in Moscow.

Jed Perl

25

ART Complicated Bliss The modernist pastoral of Pierre Bonnard.

Enrique Krauze

29

ESSAY The Shah of Venezuela Who exactly is Hugo Chavez, and what does he mean for the political culture of Latin America? A close look at the unexpected intellectual origins of Venezuela's socialist caudillo, and an explanation of why we must take this buffoon seriously.

Ruth Franklin

38

BOOKS Night and Cog

The Kindly Ones by Jonathan Littell, translated by Charlotte Mandell

Lia Purpura

41

POEM Art

David Thomson

43

BOOKS Wishin' and Mopin' Dusty!: Queen of the Postmods

by Annie J. Randall

Dan Pagis

44

POEM Ararat, translated by Leon Wieseltier

David A. Bell

45

BOOKS Becoming France Children of the Revolution: The French, 1799-1914 by Robert Gildea

WASHINGTON DIARIST

Leon Wieseltier

48

In Which We Engage

