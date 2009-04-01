NO HEADLINE

The Editors
1
Heavy Vetting How Obama undercut his call to service.
TRB From Washington
Jonathan Chait
Stock Answer No, Obama didn't destroy your 401(k).
Walter Shapiro
5
Forget the GOP; Obama's enemy is the angry public.
Bradford Plumer
6
Biz school sees its stock plummet.
Suzy Khimm
8
Orrin Hatch, health care reform's stealth champion.
Jagdish Bhagwati
10
Union-loving free traders unite!
Yoni Brenner
11
The lesser-known think tanks of Washington.
Jonathan Cohn
12
Stayin' Alive
The inside story of health care reform's near-death experience.
Noam Scheiber
14
Free Larry Summers
Why the White House needs to unshackle its economic oracle.
Alan Wolfe
21
Obama vs. Marx Hint: One of them's not a socialist.
Stanley Kauffmann
24
FILMS Changes Jan Troell's loveliness and grit; Twelve Angry Men in Moscow.
Jed Perl
25
ART Complicated Bliss The modernist pastoral of Pierre Bonnard.
Enrique Krauze
29
ESSAY The Shah of Venezuela Who exactly is Hugo Chavez, and what does he mean for the political culture of Latin America? A close look at the unexpected intellectual origins of Venezuela's socialist caudillo, and an explanation of why we must take this buffoon seriously.
Ruth Franklin
38
BOOKS Night and Cog
The Kindly Ones by Jonathan Littell, translated by Charlotte Mandell
Lia Purpura
41
POEM Art
David Thomson
43
BOOKS Wishin' and Mopin' Dusty!: Queen of the Postmods
by Annie J. Randall
Dan Pagis
44
POEM Ararat, translated by Leon Wieseltier
David A. Bell
45
BOOKS Becoming France Children of the Revolution: The French, 1799-1914 by Robert Gildea
WASHINGTON DIARIST
Leon Wieseltier
48
In Which We Engage
Cover illustration by Roberto Parada
By