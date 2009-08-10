Failure of Leadership

In the wake of the Tehran meeting, the United States government made it clear that it would take no part in a process that singled out Israel. According to Lantos, despite last-ditch efforts at an emergency meeting held in Geneva weeks before the final summit, the OIC resisted attempts to remove controversial language (like use of the word "holocausts" as opposed to "Holocaust"). In the words of a State Department spokesman, Robinson "failed" to take American concerns into account.

Once the conference in Durban began, the Norwegian delegation, trying to avert a meltdown of the entire international effort, drafted new language for the final declaration; this language removed most of the anti-Israel rhetoric (which, according to news reports, Robinson played a role in excising) but still singled out the Arab-Israeli conflict among all the conflicts in the world for concern. American negotiators in Durban refused to accept the new wording; in the words of Lantos, a Holocaust survivor and human rights champion, it would have been an "enormous concession for the U.S. to accept even a generic discussion of the situation in the Middle East since no other political dispute was mentioned in the text." Nevertheless, according to Lantos, Robinson labeled the decision "warped, strange and undemocratic." Meanwhile, the conference devolved into an anti-Semitic spectacle, with street demonstrators donning posters comparing Israel to Nazi Germany. To her credit, Robinson did take an Arab NGO to task for distributing Nazi-style hate literature, lifting up the offensive cartoons and declaring "I am a Jew."

But that one instance of moral clarity does not outweigh her behavior throughout the entire Durban process. "To many of us present at the events at Durban," wrote Lantos, "it is clear that much of the responsibility for the debacle rests on the shoulders of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson, who, in her role as secretary-general of the conference, failed to provide the leadership needed to keep the conference on track." Lantos served as the U.S. delegate to Durban but walked out in protest. "Her yearning to have a 'dialogue among civilizations' blinded her to the reality that the noble goals of her conference had been usurped by some of the world's least tolerant and most repressive states, wielding human rights claims as a weapon in a political dispute."

It is not just Robinson's record at Durban that renders her unfit for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Throughout her tenure as High Commissioner, she frequently criticized the United States for its operation of the Guantanamo Bay prison facility and terrorist detainee policies--warning that we were "losing the moral high ground"--but rarely lifted a finger when it came to serial abusers of human rights like the People's Republic of China, Libya, or Sudan. As a result of the problems in Durban and her baleful term as High Commissioner, the United States did not support Robinson's continuing as head of the office: After she was replaced in 2002, former American ambassador to the UN Richard Holbrooke said that "she overly politicized the job." (Indeed, the Human Rights Commission became such an international joke under Robinson's tenure--with all manner of human rights abusers allowed onto the body--that it was eventually abolished in 2006.) At the time of her replacement, Robinson lashed out at the United States by blaming it for her downfall, which makes the decision of the current American administration to honor her all the more perplexing.

Opposition to Robinson's inclusion in the group to be honored at the White House next week is slowly gaining ground on Capitol Hill. "I think naming her is a mistake," says Elliot Engel, a Democratic congressman from New York. "I respectfully request that the President of the United States reassess the awarding of this prestigious medal to a woman with such a blatant record of inappropriate and inexplicable bias against America's most reliable ally," echoed Democratic Congresswoman Shelley Berkley of Las Vegas. Their Republican colleague Peter King, the most prominent Irish-American lawmaker in the House, has kind words for Robinson personally, calling her "nice" and "intelligent." But in my conversation with him last week, King lashed out at Robinson for what he terms her "moral equivalency view of the world," in which democratic nations like the United States and Israel are singled out for unfair and disproportionate criticism. He too opposes the selection, as does Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.