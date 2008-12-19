Contrary to what you’ve been reading about the latest controversies and scandals coming out of Illinois, it’s actually been a happy time for politicians around here. Between the recent sit-in at the Republic Windows and Doors factory and the arrest of Governor Rod Blagojevich for allegedly attempting to sell off Barack Obama’s vacant senate seat, I don’t think our elected officials have ever felt more, oh, liberated.

Confused? Well, it helps to know that for all of their foul-talking, roughneck bluster, our politicians are really a bunch of wimps who are exceedingly cautious about confronting anyone who has the power to run them out of office. Our state legislators are known as 'shrooms, short for mushrooms--a nickname they’ve earned for spending most of the legislative session obediently waiting for party leaders to tell them what to do. Chicago’s 50 aldermen are known as puppets of Mayor Richard Daley, who’s virtually free to spend billions however he wants. And our congressmen--many of whom started their careers as aldermen or state legislators--may be the biggest wusses of all. They will rail against, say, torture in Guantanamo, while conveniently staying quiet about long-standing evidence of torture in the interrogation rooms of several Chicago police stations. In general, the further the sin is from this city, the greater their outrage. Having crawled out of this swamp, the last thing they want is to crawl back in by offending the bosses.

For all of these officials, the showdown at Republic was an early Christmas gift, giving them a chance to raise hell without retribution. For those unfamiliar with the situation: Having gone bankrupt, the company, Republic, decided to lay off 240 workers. But their creditors at the Bank of America, which recently received about $15 billion in federal bailout money, would not lend Republic enough money to cover the workers’ severance pay. It was an obvious case of corporate hypocrisy and the politicians didn’t hold back.

But to hear their outbursts of calculated bravado against the hypocrisy of bailing out fat-cat bankers, you would hardly know that many of them routinely approve, or look the other way, while Daley shovels millions of dollars worth of tax breaks and subsidies to well-connected developers and corporations. In fact, the city council, at Daley‘s urging, voted to give Republic about $10 million to build the very factory they eventually closed, a fact generally overlooked in their thunderous denunciations against corporate greed. What made this episode different is that they knew Daley was on the workers’ side--which also explains why the police did not arrest the workers for trespassing when they took over the factory.