Disputations: The Untouchables

Frankly, I’m unconvinced. I can’t honestly imagine that anyone hearing even a halfway competent actor deliver those words in performance (as opposed to encountering them on the page) would have much doubt that it means something like “These few bits of advice / Mind you remember.” The exact syntax of the line might be unfamiliar to modern ears, but the general meaning is going to be clear just from the cadence of the delivery.

But why not just change the word and eliminate the possibility of misunderstanding altogether? Well, let’s remember that Hamlet is in part the story of a young man--a bereaved son--who must grow up and find himself amidst intrigue and horror. It is about the moulding of character. The first words spoken on stage are “Who’s there?” and we spend the rest of the play finding out.

In this context, Shakespeare’s choice of the word character opens the door to a whole other layer of meaning. It’s a word he consistently used to mean the outward manifestation of inner qualities. So “Look thou character” can also be interpreted as a father urging his son to exhibit new behaviors--or, as a modern actor would say, to “characterize.” That single word sets up a resonance between this scene and the main action of the play.

In that same speech, Polonius goes on to say, “Give thy thoughts no tongue, / Nor any unproportion’d thought his act.” McWhorter correctly points out that the word act means “execution.” But act has other meanings too--including deliberate performance, as in “putting on an act,” which has a certain aptness in view of Polonius’s less-than-honest character. To substitute the word execution is to eliminate that connotation, to say nothing of introducing others that are completely alien to Shakespeare’s intentions.

Shakespeare’s genius created new words and new meanings for old words. He predated dictionaries. He wrote for the stage, and he knew that context and intuition would carry his audiences through his more difficult passages. He helps us by creating a web of words and images that reflect upon one another and develop over the course of a play.

In the example above, the word act is part of a meta-theatrical web that extends throughout Hamlet: a constant use of allusions to the theatre and the art of acting, most famously expressed in Hamlet’s line “The play’s the thing / Wherein I’ll catch the conscience of the King.” An experienced Shakespearean actor will find these associations between key words and use them to help reveal some of the overall meanings of the play.

But this kind of large-scale explication, which evolves during rehearsal and performance, is defeated if we start changing individual words and phrases: if we make decisions in advance about what Shakespeare did or did not mean. The fact is that Shakespeare’s singular genius enabled him to impart many meanings to the language he used, and try as we might, we cannot (to paraphrase Hamlet) pluck out the heart of his mystery.

Rather than allowing this to frustrate us and make us yearn to replace his plays with simpler ones, we should be patient, enjoy what we can, and return again and again to this inexhaustible well of meaning. These plays merit--and richly reward--a lifetime of study. Revealing more of their treasures with each encounter, they have an endless capacity to thrill us and delight us; they may even transform our lives.

The words that Shakespeare left us are an inheritance that enriches us every time we hear them; in changing them we squander our birthright. Shakespeare’s language--the language to which our own is so heavily indebted--is the “real McCoy.” Accept no substitute.

By Antoni Cimolino