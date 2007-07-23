It was only two years ago that conservatives, still basking in theirtriumph over the freshly slain corpse of John Kerry, were insistingnear and far that they had triumphed in the War of Ideas. "[T]heplain fact," wrote conservative foundation honcho and currentGiuliani adviser James Piereson in 2005, "is that modernconservatives have been engaged with the world of ideas to a fargreater extent than most modern liberals."

This has become a standard conservative rhetorical trope over thelast 25 years. Just as ancient civilizations believed that theirsuccess on the battlefield proved that their gods had vanquishedthose of the enemy, conservatives have attributed their politicalrise to the power of their philosophical deities. With everyDemocratic electoral defeat, liberals have been made to endure theadded ignominy of listening to every conservative op-ed scribblerand think-tank denizen lecture us on our intellectual deficiencies.

These days, of course, the Republican Party has been routed andconservatives are beset by panic and gloom. You'd think this would,at minimum, give us a small respite from boasts about the right'svictory in the War of Ideas. But no. They're still at it. The newline, put forward by the likes of Boston Globe columnist JeffJacoby and Hoover Institution fellow Peter Berkowitz, is thatconservatives are more intellectually serious because they'rehaving deep debates over first principles, while liberals enforcestultifying conformity. As Jacoby puts it, "[T]he right churns withserious disputes over policy and principle, while the left marchesmostly in lockstep." Berkowitz bemoans "the absence on the left ofdebate or dissent," which he attributes in part to liberals being"blinded by rage at the Bush administration."

Presumably Iraq, where the right's ideology has collapsed mostdisastrously, should be a delicate point for conservativeintellectual triumphalists. Instead, it's their favorite example."Democrats today," complains Berkowitz, "are nearly united in thebelief that the invasion has been a fiasco and that we mustwithdraw promptly." Meanwhile, conservatives are fiercely divided.Ergo, the right is "wrestl[ing] with the consequences of changemore fully than progressives."