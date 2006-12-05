This is, self-evidently, the most idiotic plot for global domination ever committed to celluloid. Yet Singer somehow prevents it from ruining the film and even gives it an ominous resonance: The jagged crystalline peaks of Luthor's new world emerge from the waves like Serpents staking their claim on Paradise, a mountainous Mordor suddenly casting its shadow over the skyscraper-studded Shire of Metropolis. Rather than posit a world full of evil men, Singer envisions a world in which it takes only one to upset the natural order and bring Hell to the threshold.

Superman closes the door on it, of course, with the help of Lois and her altogether-too-decent fianc?, but not before encountering his own mortality and requiring a rescue of his own. It's an obvious arc, but no less satisfying for it. And even after the problem of global holocaust is solved, the problem of Lois's Other Man remains, lending the film a wistful, rather than triumphant air.

In the title role, screen newcomer Routh often seems less to be playing Superman than to be playing Christopher Reeve playing Superman, but the tribute seems apt. It helps that Routh isn't quite so tall or broad-shouldered as Reeve, whose shrinking-violet act as Clark Kent was always a tad ridiculous. Ross Douthat observed that, over the years, the actors playing Superman have seemed to get younger and younger--as he put it, "George Reeves looks like your Dad, Christopher Reeve looks like your youngish uncle, Dean Cain looks like your older brother, and now Brandon Routh looks like, well, the 1980s Superboy"--and it's hard to imagine this is a coincidence. As American culture has grown more jaded, the figure of Superman--honest, earnest, idealistic--has felt increasingly anachronistic; rendering him as an ever-younger figure is a way to keep his innocence from appearing to be a case of arrested development.

Spacey is a pleasure as Lex Luthor, sporting a mordant wit that balances the movie's frequent helpings of uplift. As Philip Seymour Hoffman did in Mission: Impossible III, Spacey forgoes the usual hammy tropes of global villainy, offering instead a more precise, restrained performance. His reaction to the movie's major revelation--I'll only say it involves a piano--is a gem of actorly understatement. (He's also the only member of the cast who knows how to pronounce "Pulitzer.") Spacey is supplied with a worthy foil in the form of Parker Posey, who plays Luthor's addled companion Kitty with a dyspeptic deadpan. They may not be Burns and Allen, but their chemistry is similarly volatile. Bosworth makes less of an impression as Lois--she seems hard-pressed to persuade herself, let alone us, that she's really a brunette--but she is a sprightly presence nonetheless. Actor James Marsden, who was Cyclops in the X-Men movies, brings to the role of Lois's fianc? his considerable experience playing the unlucky corner of superhero love triangles. And Sam Huntington summons enough comic pluck to dismiss past portrayals of cub reporter Jimmy Olsen from memory.

But the true star of the movie is its director, Singer, who offers a whole new vernacular for the contemporary superhero film. With the first two X-Men films, Singer helped establish the grim, gritty tone that has characterized most entrants in the burgeoning genre. In just the first few minutes of X-Men, he managed to cram in references to the Holocaust, McCarthyism, and homophobia. But with Superman Returns, he's raised the stakes from political metaphor to religious allegory. Rather than effect a worldly cool, he seeks to evoke an innocent wonder. Superman's faster-than-a-speeding-bullet exploits are impressive, but it's the quieter moments that linger--when Clark uses his x-ray vision to watch wistfully as Lois ascends in an elevator, or the way Superman, after catching an immense steel globe that was plummeting toward a crowded street, places it gently, almost tenderly, on the ground. Even the movie's few night scenes evoke not danger, but the domesticity to which Superman vainly aspires.