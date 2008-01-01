

2. Coltrane: The Story of a Sound by Ben Ratliff. Not a conventional biography of Coltrane, nor a defense of his cult, but a narrative study of the Coltrane aesthetic. A jazz book of uncommon insight.



3. The Greg Osby Five at Birdland. Osby, the composer and alto saxophonist, is not merely one of the most venturesome and original voices in jazz; he comes with things to say. In this July run at Birdland, each set was a self-contained suite of probing music.



4. Marilyn Maye at the Metropolitan Room. Old-style nightclub singing without irony or apology. Maye, a forgotten jazz-pop vocalist about the same age as Tony Bennett, restores dignity to entertaining.



5. Charlie Parker Sessions on YouTube. Hardly anyone I know had ever seen this gorgeous footage of Bird, and now everyone can click to it in a blink. Parker on alto saxophone, Hank Jones on piano, Ray Brown on bass, and Buddy Rich on drums, filmed by Gion Mili (director of the more stylized short, Jammin' the Blues, which, of course, is also on YouTube). While you're clicking, don't skip the "Related Videos" from the same sessions, with Coleman Hawkins and Lester Young.

6. Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, a CD by Joe Lovano and Hank Jones. Joy and grace.