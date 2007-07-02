In the four years that I lived in India with my wife and twochildren, friends back home were always asking about the servants.How many did we have? (Five, not counting part-timers.) What didthey do? (Just about everything.) Did I miss doing the laundry?(Are you kidding?) I understood the interest--and the envy. Likemost Americans who do not run hedge funds, my wife and I weren'tused to such pampering; when living in our Maryland suburb, we hadconsidered ourselves lucky that we could afford a cleaning servicetwice a month. But servants go with the territory in India. With atouch of guilt, we were determined to enjoy the good life while itlasted.

If only it had been that simple. The staff of our rented bungalow inNew Delhi was typical of our neighborhood, a shaded enclavepopular with diplomats and foreign businessmen. We had a maid anda cook, of course, as well as a driver and a rotating cast ofchowkidars to sit outside the front gate and protect us frommarauding basket salesmen. The head chowkidar, Ashok, doubled asour Man Friday. Need an item from the drug store, or perhaps arailway ticket purchased in advance from Delhi's teeming station?Press a buzzer and he would magically appear to receive hismarching orders. We also employed several part-timers, including amali to tend the small garden and a dhobi who came in twice a weekto do the laundry. There was even a guy whose main duties consistedof exercising the dog and, every afternoon, running a squeegee overthe marble surface of our driveway.

You can get used to this kind of thing. For four years, I rarelywashed a dish or made a bed, and I can't say I pined for eithertask. In our own defense, there was a case to be made that servantswere something of a necessity for an American family trying tomaintain a semblance of normal life in India. In the absence ofWestern-style supermarkets, for example, shopping for groceriesresembled nothing so much as a treasure hunt, with the prizesscattered among tiny stalls in a vast covered bazaar. This couldtake hours and was not as quaint as it sounds. On one of her firstattempts, my wife, Gail, was dismayed to find the butcher wieldinghis cleaver while squatting, barefoot, on a fly- covered choppingblock. After that experience, we were happy to delegate theshopping to our cook, Joseph, not only because it saved us time butalso because, as a Christian, he knew where to find good beef (achallenge in mostly Hindu India, where cows are considered holy andprotected from slaughter in most states).

The servant we counted on most was Ashok, whose designated role aschowkidar didn't begin to describe the central place he occupied inour lives. A gentle, eternally pleasant soul in his late thirties,Ashok was married to Asha, the maid, with whom he had a young son.The family lived in a small apartment over the garage. Among hismany other duties, Ashok paid the utility bills, a simple enoughtask back home but one that in India required a trip to eachutility company--and a lengthy wait in line--to hand over the moneyin person. He also helped preserve our sanity by supervising theceaseless parade of non-English- speaking repairmen who troopedthrough the house to fix its chronically malfunctioning plumbingand wiring.