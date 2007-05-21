Correspondence

Second, Tanenhaus refers to the NSA “domestic surveillance program.” A warrantless “domestic surveillance program” would unequivocally be an unlawful governmental action. But, of course, the secret counterterrorism program that the Times compromised with its front-page story of December 16, 2005, was intercepting international communications, in which one party was a suspected Al Qaeda operative either in the United States or abroad. The legality of the NSA program is a contested matter now before the courts; a good argument can be had about its status, but to confuse an international surveillance program with a domestic one is to be as imprecise and inflammatory as to use the word “treason” in describing a much less serious violation of the law.

Gabriel Schoenfeld

Senior Editor, Commentary

Sam Tanenhaus responds:

Gabriel Schoenfeld is right about one thing, at least. I did write a book that dealt with treason, specifically that of Alger Hiss, who, though convicted of perjury, was in fact guilty of transmitting classified intelligence to the Soviet Union—an act that belongs to the same category of crime that Schoenfeld discussed in his article “Has ‘New York Times’ Violated the Espionage Act?” (Commentary, March 2006). In that article, Schoenfeld concluded that “[w]hat the New York Times has done is nothing less than to compromise the centerpiece of our defensive efforts in the war on terrorism.” He added: “The laws governing what the Times has done are perfectly clear; will they be enforced?” But what truly exercised Schoenfeld in 2006 was that the Times—in his eccentric formulation—had “embrac[ed] a quasi-isolationist stance.” Worse, “[i]f it has not inveighed directly against the war on terrorism, its editorial page has opposed almost every measure taken by the Bush administration in waging that war, from the Patriot Act to military tribunals for terrorist suspects to the CIA renditions of al-Qaeda operatives to the efforts to depose Saddam Hussein.” In retrospect, not a bad record of opposition. Schoenfeld now insists he “never suggested that editors of the Times committed treason or anything of the sort.” This is nonsense. The charge of espionage implies a corollary charge of treason. The mode of clarification Schoenfeld here employs is precisely the one used a half-century ago by Joseph McCarthy, when he emphasized that Truman officials like Dean Acheson and George Marshall were not, of course, Soviet agents themselves but mere “dupes” and unwitting accomplices of the Kremlin.