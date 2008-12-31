Jones's precise views on the war, however, may be less important than his critique of the person who managed it. When Rumsfeld considered tapping him for the Joint Chiefs job in 2001, Jones declined even to meet with a defense secretary whom he found, by Woodward's account, self-important and uninterested in free and open debate. When he warned Pace against accepting the same job, Jones focused not just on the condition of Iraq but on the perversion of the policy-making process. "Military advice is being influenced on a political level," Jones told him. "You should not be the parrot on the secretary's shoulder."

A parrot is exactly what a national security adviser should not be. The position was created during the Eisenhower administration to help the president keep up with the fast-expanding size of the U.S. government and its hundreds of international and security tasks spread across dozens of agencies. The national security adviser's role is to gather opinions from across the government and synthesize them into a menu of options for the president, favoring none and testing the assumptions of all. Only after the president has made an informed decision does the adviser whip others into line to execute it.

Recent history suggests that success in the job depends on two things: diplomatic skill and a willingness to think skeptically about all ideas--including the president's. Jimmy Carter's foreign policy was paralyzed by infighting between his national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, and Secretary of State Cyrus Vance. For her part, Rice was steamrolled by Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney, hardened Washington veterans who didn't consider her an equal. They short-circuited the policy-making process by going straight to Bush and shutting out dissenting opinions, with disastrous results. What's more, Rice may have been too close to Bush. She bonded with W. over pro sports and workout regimens, and often weekended with his family at Camp David and in Crawford, Texas. This may explain why she seemed to spend little effort challenging the administration's groupthink about the war: She believed too much in Bush's instincts and deferred to his cocky certitude.

Obama's national-security lineup certainly brings the risk of tensions. Clinton is an epic figure who will operate under the constant suspicion that she is favoring her own image over Obama's. Some speculate there could be friction between Clinton and Obama's strong-willed pick for U.N. ambassador, Susan Rice--particularly given that Obama is elevating Rice's job to the cabinet level. "That has the potential to be a real problem," says one veteran of the foreign policy bureaucracy. And Defense Secretary Robert Gates is a Republican whose conservative top deputies will now be replaced by Democrats, with unpredictable results.

But Jones could be an ideal antidote to the natural tensions involved in this lineup. Most importantly, he has the diplomatic skills to navigate the Obama administration's egos and relationships. Plus, he does not appear to be a natural antagonist of anyone else on the team. Though he doesn't know Gates especially well, both men share long experience in the national security establishment (Gates was in the Air Force and previously headed the CIA). Jones and Clinton have a more direct connection, having bonded--as Hillary did with many military officials--during her tenure on the Senate Armed Services Committee. The two are said to have particularly clicked at a 2005 conference on security policy in Munich. Jones hosted a small private dinner that included Clinton and South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, among others; at the end of the convivial evening, according to one person present, Jones followed Clinton out to her car to exchange private words. (Jones's relationship with Susan Rice remains a question mark.)

Most interesting, perhaps, is the fact that Jones doesn't know Obama particularly well. The two men didn't meet until Obama's foreign policy aide, Mark Lippert, arranged a 2005 sit-down, and, as of this October, Jones had only spoken to Obama twice. This could be an asset. Jones's role, during deliberations about U.S. policy, should be something close to neutral arbiter. It's never easy to tell a president that he is wrong--but it might be especially hard telling Barack Obama, whose cult of personality can have an overpowering effect. In the months to come, the best way Jim Jones can serve Obama is by deftly managing the egos on his foreign policy team, but above all by not being the presidential parrot.

