Easily the best movie I saw was The Escapist, a throwback prison-break film starring the great Brian Cox. After an unforgettable early turn as the original Hannibal Lecter in 1986's Manhunter, Cox has made himself one of Hollywood’s irreplaceable character actors with robust scene-chewing in such films as Adaptation, X2, and the first two Bourne movies. In The Escapist, he dials back the bombast, finding a quieter, sadder key for the character of Frank Perry, a veteran con man whose only advantage on the inside is that he's "too old to die young." Frank has made his peace with incarceration, but when he receives news that his young daughter has become an overdose-prone junkie, he decides he's getting out, and soon. The film, by first-time director Rupert Wyatt, alternates between the breakout itself and the fraught preparations for it--among them, the difficult placation of "Rizza," a violent hood who essentially runs the prison and who is played by Damian Lewis with a cold, quiet charisma that may be the closest thing to Steve McQueen since Steve McQueen. (Keep your eyes on this one.) The film concludes, unexpectedly, with a gimmicky ending of a kind I generally abhor, but it is so movingly executed that it is all but impossible not to forgive. The Escapist doesn’t yet have an American release date, but it’s a film worth waiting for.

Actor Paul Schneider had a strong fall, with a good supporting performance in Lars and the Real Girl (as Gus) and a great one in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (as Dick Liddil). With his directorial debut, Pretty Bird, he proves himself equally adept on the other side of the lens. Small but extremely well-crafted, the film tells the story of a goofball entrepreneur (Billy Crudup) who dreams of manufacturing and marketing "rocket belts" (like the one James Bond flew in the opening of Thunderball) and of the partners he enlists in his enterprise: a gullible buddy (David Hornsby) who can supply the capital, and a bitter, unemployed engineer (Paul Giamatti) who can (hopefully) build a working prototype. The film soon evolves into a study of Crudup’s and Giamatti’s conflicting characters, a portrait of the collision between sales and engineering, enthusiasm and competence, genial stupidity and irritable intelligence.

The Assassination of a High School President, set to be released in August, is the latest entrant in the adult-genre-movies-set-in-high-school field. The most interesting to date was 2005's Brick, a Chandleresque noir that took place among teenagers; opening later this month will be Charlie Bartlett, whose titular character opens a psychiatric practice in the school lavatory. The Assassination of a High School President, as the title suggests, is a politico-journalistic thriller (with a healthy dose of comedy) set among a population too young to actually vote. Bobby Funke (Reece Thompson) is a sophomore on the school paper with delusions of investigative grandeur. When SATs are stolen from the office of the principal (Bruce Willis, in full-on hardass mode), Bobby follows the case into the corridors of (adolescent) power, unraveling the machinations of the school's golden-boy president (Patrick Taylor) and a Gestapo-like student council. Despite some clever riffs on the grown-up movies it's aping, as when Bobby bribes a hall monitor for five minutes alone with a kid serving detention or conducts a high-speed chase while taking his driver's test, the film misses nearly as often as it hits--in particular with the goofy "assassination" attempt that supplies the title. In all, not the best an ironic subgenre has to offer, but a perfectly amiable B-grade distraction.

The sole documentary I saw was Tanaz Eshaghian's unique and disturbing Be Like Others, which unpacks a fascinating peculiarity of Iran's sexual culture wars: Though homosexuality is punishable by death under Islamic law, sex-change operations are considered acceptable for "diagnosed homosexuals." (An edict to this effect was published by none other than Ayatollah Khomeini more than 20 years ago, drawing on the comical rationale that anything not explicitly banned by the Koran cannot be a sin.) Eshaghian follows a few patients of Tehran doctor Bahram Mir-Jalali, who claims that he has performed more than 450 gender-reassignment surgeries in the last 12 years--ten times as many, he claims, as he would have performed were he working in a European country. The film’s production values are somewhat amateurish (though the version I saw was evidently not final) but the individual stories are moving and unexpected: 20-year-old Anoosh, whose decision to become a woman causes her boyfriend to become distant, but results in a closer relationship with her mother; Vida, the compassionate post-op who gives saintly aid to Dr. Mir-Jalali’s patients throughout the process but nonetheless looks down on "gays"; Mir-Jalali himself, who at first appears to be a revolutionary figure but is gradually revealed to be an unexpected cog in Iran's repressive state machinery.

