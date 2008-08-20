Who Moderates The Moderators?

By contrast, the enjoyable thing about Warren's twin interviews was the way the pastor asked the candidates to walk through their positions. Instead of asking, for instance, why Obama had voted a certain way on the FISA bill, he lobbed one out about where the balance between security and freedom lies. The effect was less like a reporter chasing his mark down some Senate hallway ("Senator! Can you explain your relationship with Mr. Ayres?") than like a dinner party conversation between a thoughtful guest and his relatively charitable host. It’s a pity the event was structured as a pair of tête-à-tête suppers rather than a single meal.

Dinner party host, in fact, isn’t a bad archetype for the ideal debate moderator, someone who keeps the conversation flowing, mediates disagreements, and shows some affection by opening up a pricey bottle of wine. A nice table for three--whether it’s presided over by a California minister, a Hollywood party host, or some big-city social doyenne with a reputation for bringing bright guests to her well-appointed table--would make for a far better evening than the awkward joint questionings we’re used to. No wonder Sally Quinn, who was a famous hostess before she was a columnist about faith issues, praised the debate, concluding that "the one sure winner was Warren, who overnight changed the face of evangelicals in this country from the cartoon caricature of rigid, right-wing fundamentalists to one of open-minded, intelligent, concerned citizens."

Open-minded, intelligent, concerned citizens: sounds like a good model for a moderator. In her party-planning guide, The Party, Quinn chalks up her dinner-conversation skills to her training as a reporter, which she says enabled her to chat anybody up about anything. Maybe. But the bigger problem is that the sort of questioning learned in a career of reporting on deadline--"Mr. Mayor, why wasn’t the Sanitation Commissioner's conflict of interest disclosed on time?"--are not the sort of queries that get the ball rolling on an interesting conversation between two non-reporters.

Even the great inquisitorial moments in presidential debates represent a reporter engaging a single candidate, not two would-be presidents engaging one another. When George H.W. Bush said in a 1988 debate that he was "haunted" by urban poverty, Peter Jennings followed up by asking, "If it haunts you so, why over the eight years of the Reagan-Bush administration have so many programs designed to help the inner cities been eliminated or cut?" Great question. It would have been just as great, though, in a one-on-one interview. The on-stage presence of Michael Dukakis was irrelevant, at best. Just because pols don't like to submit to hard-hitting interviews in campaign season is no reason for something billed as a debate, an opportunity to watch aspirants explain or criticize one another’s important positions, to necessarily morph into parallel grillings or desperate searches for "gotcha" moments. Or, in more typical cases, parallel recitations of canned questions and canned answers.

The idea of reporters moderating or playing panelist in presidential debates has taken some hits over the years, largely on the grounds of the media participants' alleged insiderly self-importance. "Somehow the encounter is not so much to elicit information from the questioned but to display the erudition of the questioner," Mary McGrory wrote in 1992. Still, I'd wager the questions wouldn’t be much different were they to come from a competent and humble City Hall reporter plucked at random from some non-Beltway daily. (In fact, when The Des Moines Register hosted its own debate, the most memorable exchange concerned a silly effort to play gotcha about why Obama had former advisors to Bill Clinton on his team. Lincoln-Douglas, it was not.) No one's city editor ever yelled at them for not making the Councilman seem thoughtful enough in his answer to some big philosophical question. They're out there to get scoops, which in debates means gaffes, flip-flops on narrow specifics, scripted zingers, and other inanities.