Viewed in this context, the radicalization of the pro-life movement was in many ways a rational adaptation to the shifting political landscape. Roe guaranteed that electoral politics would bring only marginal victories for the pro-life movement, such as parental consent laws and a ban on partial-birth abortion. As Risen and Thomas conclude, “Roe led almost inevitably to revolution and sent opponents out into the street.” The court decision birthed one of the largest campaigns of civil disobedience since the anti-war movement, even as other ’60s movements were dying. According to the National Abortion Federation, there were more than 33,000 arrests and 600 blockades between 1977 and 1993.

Though a tradition of Christian pacifism held sway over the first generation of activists in the rescue movement, some grew exasperated by the late 1970s by the small, ineffectual clinic blockades in cities such as Washington D.C. and St. Louis. Activists such as Joan Andrews began attracting headlines for vandalizing abortion clinics. Once caught, her dogged refusal to cooperate with the criminal justice system earned her solitary confinement and fame as a pro-life martyr. Midnight bombings began. Radicals orchestrated 28 bombings between 1977 and 1993. Some of the perpetrators were Catholic leftists who had cut their political teeth on the anti-war movement. In their destruction of abortion clinics and equipment, for example, such radicals were trying to consciously imitate the “Plowshares” anti-nuclear movement.

Yet as combustible as these circumstances were, abortion providers were not in real jeopardy until recently. Other than the kidnapping of abortion doctor Hector Zevallos by the Army of God in 1982, the radical fringe of the rescue movement largely limited its violence itself to property damage throughout the 1970s and ’80s. Bombings were timed successfully to avoid human casualties.

By the late 1980s, the movement had grown bigger and more aggressive from an influx of evangelical fundamentalists. Unlike the small sit-ins orchestrated by leftist Catholics, Operation Rescue orchestrated large clinic blockages in cities from New York to Los Angeles. The promise of this campaign--and the influence of Operation Rescue--actually controlled violence-prone extremists. Throughout the 1980s, for instance, there was an inverse correlation between abortion-related violence and the success of civil disobedience. As Christopher Keleher found in the DePaul Law Review, “the drop in the number of violent incidents correlated with increase in the number of nonviolent protests.” The nonviolent, civil disobedience seemed to control violence-prone radicals by providing them with an outlet for their pro-life zeal.

But this institutional restraint largely disappeared when Operation Rescue imploded in 1992, partly because of the autocratic management style of its leader, Randall Terry. And perhaps more importantly, many activists simply exhausted their energy and vacation time in jail. These internal failures were greatly compounded by the passage of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act under the Clinton administration, which made it a federal crime to participate in clinic blockades. The collapse of Operation Rescue released violent radicals from any institutional constraints, leaving them to their own darkest desires. As Risen and Thomas explain, “Within two years of [the collapse of rescue], what was left of the movement was dominated by extremists who refused to place any limits on direct action to stop abortion.” Fueling radicalism even further, the Supreme Court upheld Roe just months after the collapse of Operation Rescue.