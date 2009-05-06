Numerous Clintonites vehemently disputed this account of the meeting. And, in their version, it was Freeh who succumbed to a Saudi prince, in this case Bandar. A gumshoe trained in mafia cases, Freeh was no match for the slick geopolitical deal-maker. "Louis Freeh was fed a bill of goods by Bandar," says a former senior Clinton administration official. The Clintonites felt sure that Bandar never shared Freeh's passion for justice--and that he exploited his proximity to Freeh to buy cover for Saudi intransigence. Top Clinton officials, including Sandy Berger, concluded that Bandar was making demands of the Americans that he knew to be unreasonable. Bandar, for instance, allegedly pressed the White House to say in advance how it would respond to hard information about Iran that the FBI might extract from the bombing suspects, something Berger and others adamantly refused to do. "Bandar was playing a game to avoid giving us the access," says the former Clintonite.

One also wonders what Freeh may have been thinking privately at the time. He is, after all, hardly the first senior U.S. official to wind up on the Saudi dole after leaving government. It has become shamefully routine for former U.S. ambassadors to Saudi Arabia to land on the kingdom's payroll. "If the reputation ... builds that the Saudis take care of friends when they leave office, you'd be surprised how much better friends you have who are just coming into office," Bandar once quipped, according to The Washington Post.

Bandar now needs his friend Freeh more than ever. In June 2007, British press reports, citing UK officials, alleged that a huge 1985 fighter-jet deal that Bandar brokered between Saudi Arabia and Great Britain featured secret clauses in which the prince received roughly $2 billion in payments from the giant British arms company BAE Systems. Bandar denies the charge, saying that the money went to Saudi government accounts as a legal fee. But prosecutors say the accounts were effectively for Bandar's personal use. One payment came in the form of an Airbus 340 jet, ostensibly for official use, but which Bandar had painted in the blue-and-silver colors of his beloved Dallas Cowboys and has used for extensive personal travel.

Here the story takes a particularly disturbing turn. With British prosecutors bearing down in 2006, Bandar allegedly made a personal visit to Prime Minister Tony Blair. In that meeting, according to an official 2007 House of Lords report, Bandar delivered a threat from the Saudi royal family to cut off cooperation with the United Kingdom on counterterrorism if the case delved into the royals' Swiss bank accounts. Fearing the worst, Blair buckled. The British ambassador to Riyadh warned London prosecutors that "British lives ... would be at risk" if the investigation continued, the report said. Freeh, so fulsomely indignant at the idea that Bill Clinton would compromise a terrorism investigation for political or financial reasons, now appears untroubled by evidence that Bandar did the same thing--only worse, insofar as Bandar's threat involved the specter of future violence.

Last week, Freeh made his first public appearance on Bandar's behalf when he defended his friend and now client in an episode of "Frontline" focused on the BAE case. Identifying himself as Bandar's attorney, Freeh called the core allegations "totally false," saying that the money in question had gone to the Saudi government, not Bandar personally, and that those charging fraud were applying "a U.S. corporate governance matrix to another country and another culture that operates quite differently." (Freeh's office said he was traveling and unavailable to comment for this article). When his interviewer mentioned an FBI supervisor, Dennis Lormel*, who had examined Saudi bank accounts in the United States, Freeh replied, "Yeah, I know Dennis very well." Which is presumably the point of hiring Freeh.

In recent months, Bandar has entered one of his fabled black periods. He is persona non grata in Obama's Washington, where even some former admirers now believe that the BAE charges are at least partly true. So now, with his reputation stained and his power depleted, he has vanished from public view, possibly struggling with his long-rumored depression. "He's out of sight," says Simon Henderson, a Saudi expert at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

As for Freeh, Henderson says: "He's just making a fool of himself," by trying to cast the BAE payments as a legal commission. Yet perhaps Freeh grew so enchanted with Bandar that the corruption charges truly anger him. After all, Freeh has always seen himself as a man of principle--a sensibility he lyrically described in the commencement address he delivered at Hillsdale College last May. Freeh implored the young graduates to remember their core values: "Your integrity and your honor are what's most important at the end of the day."

Michael Crowley is a senior editor at The New Republic.

*CORRECTION: FBI Supervisor Dennis Lormel's name was incorrectly spelled "Hormell" in paragraph 14. We apologize for the error.

