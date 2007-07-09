With its recent decision to reverse itself and hear the latest round of litigation from Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, the Supreme Court has put the Bush administration on notice: Unless it does something--and fast--it is likely to get a butt-thumping. The adverse decision, when it comes, could well end up being more than just another in the growing string of embarrassing court defeats in the war on terrorism. At issue in the case--yet again--is the jurisdiction of the Court to consider habeas corpus actions from Guantánamo. Twice before, first in 2004 and then again last year, the Court has held based on statutes that it has jurisdiction over the base, but Congress has responded to each ruling by attempting to strip it of that jurisdiction. Given these enactments, the Court this time probably cannot avoid a more fundamental question: Does the power to hear these cases reside in the Constitution itself? Depending on its wording, a ruling that it does would constitute an earthquake in the power of the courts over foreign and military affairs.

In the two earlier cases, the administration deluded itself that it would win legal showdowns over Guantánamo at the high court. And it could so pretend again, laying down a high-stakes bet on the swing vote of Justice Anthony Kennedy. But no responsible lawyer could advise such a step, even though, as a technical legal matter, the administration has by far the better argument. Kennedy is too unreliable; he has sided with the military in neither of the two previous cases; and he is too much of an enthusiast for judicial power. Relying to him is a sucker's bet. The administration has to shift policy to shore up its position.

The danger is simple: that the Court will assert the power to review the detention of aliens held abroad as enemy fighters not merely as a statutory matter but as an inherent feature of its role under the Constitution. It could do this narrowly, pegging its expansion of its territorial purview to the admittedly peculiar status of Guantánamo, which is sovereign Cuban territory leased in perpetuity to the exclusive jurisdiction and control of the United States. It could also act more boldly and suggest that it has the power to review such detentions anywhere else as well.

These holdings may sound attractive to human rights advocates and liberals who consider any defeat for the administration as a win. But you don't have to be Dick Cheney to see the danger for the executive branch of the broader holding and the perverse unintended consequences that either would carry.